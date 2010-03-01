Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:13 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Los Padres Officials Seek Public Comment on Off-Highway Vehicle Grant Application

A meeting and an open house also are scheduled to solicit feedback

By Andrew Madsen | March 1, 2010 | 2:52 p.m.

Los Padres National Forest recreation managers are seeking public comments on their proposals for the 2009-10 California Off-Highway Vehicle grant program.

According to state requirements, public comments can be submitted March 2 through April 5.

A two-step application process is used by the state to allow public comment and feedback before final submission. The preliminary application is due Monday. This will open a 30-day public review and comment period and will follow with final applications due May 3. The state is using an Internet-based online grant application process as the means to apply for state funding.

The Los Padres National Forest is soliciting public input specific to the forest’s 2009-10 grant application proposals for cooperative agreements with the Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Division. The forest has submitted two grants applications. The first grant includes projects for ground operations, planning, restoration, and education and safety. The second grant is for law enforcement activities.

The preliminary application will be available online by clicking here. Hard copies may be requested by calling Jeff Bensen at 805.961.5744.

Los Padres officials are providing two opportunities to discuss the grant applications and submit public comments. A meeting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 25 at the Los Padres Supervisor’s Office at 6755 Hollister Ave, Suite 150 in Goleta. Additionally, an open house will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 25 at the Santa Lucia Ranger District Office, 1616 N. Carlotti Drive in Santa Maria.

State regulations require annual public participation in the fund allocation process. The agreements support OHV management activities on the national forest, including operations and maintenance, restoration, law enforcement, education and safety. The operations and maintenance category is divided into four project types: acquisition, development, ground operations and planning, with the emphasis on projects that sustain existing OHV recreation.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation and the Los Padres National Forest have maintained a partnership for more than 25 years, with funding assistance for well-managed OHV recreation on national forest lands.

In 2008, the forest was successful in obtaining $503,906 of grant funds to provide the public with outstanding OHV recreation opportunities.

— Andrew Madsen represents Los Padres National Forest.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 