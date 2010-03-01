Judge Continues Corey Lyons Case to April

The prosecution will seek to amend charges for the double homicide

Judge Brian Hill on Monday continued the Corey Lyons case to April for trial setting and the readiness and settlement conference.

Lyons is accused of killing his brother, attorney Daniel Patrick Lyons, 55, and his sister-in-law, attorney Barbara Lorene Scharton, 48, in their Aurora Avenue home on May 4. He is charged with two counts of murder and special circumstances of multiple murders and murder for financial gain.

Judge Hill also will hear a motion to amend the charges on April 5. The prosecution wants to add special circumstances of lying in wait — planning a murder and spending a period of time watching and waiting, which leads to a surprise attack on a victim — and first-degree murder, Senior Deputy District Attorney Gordon Auchincloss said Monday.

If the jury finds at least one of the special circumstances, it could become a capital case, though the prosecution is seeking life without parole, Auchincloss said.

With the murder charges alone, maximum sentencing would be 25 years to life in prison.

Lyons was in court Monday and spoke with defense attorneys Bob Sanger and Adrian Andrade. Like other court appearances, he was wearing a suit and tie and was manacled and chained at the feet and waist.

His trial was scheduled for April, but a time waiver allows the trial to occur through July, although the last day of trial must be by Aug. 10.

“In murder cases, the continuances are typically granted at the defense’s request,” Auchincloss said.

He said he was concerned about witnesses who were subpoenaed for April, especially those who were “possibly” hostile — including Corey’s wife, Mildred, and Patrick Lyons, who also were in court Monday. Hill ordered them to appear April 5.

Additionally, Lyons has requested his blood be drawn and analyzed at his own expense in order to get medications, including testosterone cream for his mood and to make his mind sharper, Auchincloss said.

Kelly Scott, a deputy county counsel representing Sheriff Bill Brown and the sheriff’s department, was unsure whether Lyons would need to be transported for the blood draw or if doctors at the county jail could draw the blood and send it out for analysis.

The request “seems reasonable,” Hill said. “Blood will be drawn one way or another.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .