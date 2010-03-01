Man Critically Injured in Shooting at Gillespie Street Home

Police haven't identified the victim as the search for the suspects continues

A man was critically injured Monday morning after being shot in the head at a home on Gillespie Street in Santa Barbara, police said.

Police have not yet identified the man, except to say he was in his mid-20s.

The man was reportedly shot once inside his home after answering the door at the residence at 1535 Gillespie St., according to Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Mike McGrew. Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 11 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s. He does not live at the residence. Officials have not announced a connection between the shooter and the victim.

Witnesses, including the victim — who was able to give police some information before being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital — and his family told police they saw a black, four-door Volvo associated with the shooting.

A white woman with long, blond hair and two black males in their 20s were last seen in the vehicle driving north on Gillespie, McGrew said. All three suspects were wearing black or dark-colored clothing.

Officers and a forensic unit are on the scene, and Gillespie Street is blocked off from Alberta Avenue to Arrellaga Street.

The scene is near Harding Elementary School, where students are being let out early all week because of parent conferences. First- through third-graders were let out at 11:50 a.m., and the rest of the students left at noon.

Anyone with suspect information is asked to contact Santa Barbara detectives at 805.897.2335.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .