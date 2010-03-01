Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:11 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Man Critically Injured in Shooting at Gillespie Street Home

Police haven't identified the victim as the search for the suspects continues

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | March 1, 2010 | 4:07 p.m.

A man was critically injured Monday morning after being shot in the head at a home on Gillespie Street in Santa Barbara, police said.

Police have not yet identified the man, except to say he was in his mid-20s.

The man was reportedly shot once inside his home after answering the door at the residence at 1535 Gillespie St., according to Santa Barbara Police Sgt. Mike McGrew. Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 11 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s. He does not live at the residence.  Officials have not announced a connection between the shooter and the victim.

Witnesses, including the victim — who was able to give police some information before being transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital — and his family told police they saw a black, four-door Volvo associated with the shooting.

A white woman with long, blond hair and two black males in their 20s were last seen in the vehicle driving north on Gillespie, McGrew said. All three suspects were wearing black or dark-colored clothing.

Officers and a forensic unit are on the scene, and Gillespie Street is blocked off from Alberta Avenue to Arrellaga Street.

The scene is near Harding Elementary School, where students are being let out early all week because of parent conferences. First- through third-graders were let out at 11:50 a.m., and the rest of the students left at noon.

Anyone with suspect information is asked to contact Santa Barbara detectives at 805.897.2335.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 