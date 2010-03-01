Paul Harrington Named New Principal at Bishop Diego

He has served as vice principal, dean of studies and mathematics instructor at the high school since July 2008

W. Paul Harrington, Ed.D., has been appointed the 11th principal of Bishop Garcia Diego High School in Santa Barbara since it opened in 1959.

Harrington has served as vice principal, dean of studies and mathematics instructor at the school since July 2008. He was offered the position as principal after a national search conducted by the board of trustees headed by a Search Committee representative of all school constituents.

Harrington is well poised to lead Bishop High as principal.

Formerly at the Westerly School in Long Beach, Harrington served as director of admissions and financial aid as well as a mathematics instructor. From 2003 to 2005, Harrington was a resident director for the Office of Student Housing at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. He was appointed principal at the Advanced Education School in Lomita after four years at Nativity School in Los Angeles, where he served as vice principal and teacher.

Harrington earned a doctorate of education in educational leadership from USC in 2008. He also has a master of arts degree in school administration from Loyola Marymount University and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Fairfield University in Connecticut.

Harrington replaces the Rev. Thomas Elewaut, who has served as principal at the school since 2002. Elewaut announced his retirement from school administration last September.

Bishop Garcia Diego High School is an independent Catholic co-educational secondary school that welcomes students of all faiths.

