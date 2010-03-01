Randy Quaid, Wife Ordered to Return to Court in April

Actor Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Monday morning to set a preliminary hearing date for several felony charges they face — including burglary, conspiracy and defrauding an innkeeper — for allegedly skipping out on a $10,000 bill at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch resort last September.

Their attorney, local criminal lawyer Robert Sanger, requested a continuance, and Judge Frank Ochoa ordered the couple to return to court on April 12.

The Quaids, who pleaded not guilty in December, are accused of using an invalid credit card to pay for a $10,000 stay. They claim the bill has long since been paid, and they recently demanded an apology for what they say has been a fiasco.

After repeatedly failing to appear in court for an arraignment last fall, the couple were arrested at their Texas ranch in December.

After posting $20,000 bail each, they later arrived in Santa Barbara. Randy Quaid sported a large, white beard and a plastic sheriff’s star affixed to his lapel, and Evi Quaid paraded the streets with a credit card stuck to her forehead.

Monday’s appearance was no less quirky.

Randy Quaid, clean-shaven with his hair presumably dyed a reddish shade of blonde, escorted his wife, wearing a stylized 19-century military jacket.

As the pair passed a row of photographers standing by the window, Evi Quaid partially removed from her purse and brandished for the cameras what appeared to be her husband’s Golden Globe award for his role in the 1987 television drama LBJ: The Early Years.

