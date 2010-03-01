Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:58 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Randy Quaid, Wife Ordered to Return to Court in April

The judge grants a continuance requested by the couple's attorney

By Ben Preston, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 1, 2010 | 11:30 p.m.

Actor Randy Quaid and his wife, Evi, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Monday morning to set a preliminary hearing date for several felony charges they face — including burglary, conspiracy and defrauding an innkeeper — for allegedly skipping out on a $10,000 bill at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch resort last September.

Their attorney, local criminal lawyer Robert Sanger, requested a continuance, and Judge Frank Ochoa ordered the couple to return to court on April 12.

The Quaids, who pleaded not guilty in December, are accused of using an invalid credit card to pay for a $10,000 stay. They claim the bill has long since been paid, and they recently demanded an apology for what they say has been a fiasco.

After repeatedly failing to appear in court for an arraignment last fall, the couple were arrested at their Texas ranch in December.

After posting $20,000 bail each, they later arrived in Santa Barbara. Randy Quaid sported a large, white beard and a plastic sheriff’s star affixed to his lapel, and Evi Quaid paraded the streets with a credit card stuck to her forehead.

Monday’s appearance was no less quirky.

Randy Quaid, clean-shaven with his hair presumably dyed a reddish shade of blonde, escorted his wife, wearing a stylized 19-century military jacket.

As the pair passed a row of photographers standing by the window, Evi Quaid partially removed from her purse and brandished for the cameras what appeared to be her husband’s Golden Globe award for his role in the 1987 television drama LBJ: The Early Years.

Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 