Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 1:10 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Tim Allison Makes Candidacy Official

The congressional candidate joins supporters in Camarillo in making the announcement

By Linda Gassaway | March 1, 2010 | 5:29 p.m.

Tim Allison declared his official congressional candidacy for California’s District 24.

Tim Allison
Tim Allison

Elton Gallegly has been in office for 23 years, and it is 23 years too many. Enough is enough. The residents of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties deserve accessible, energetic and responsive representation, and I am the best candidate to do this,” Allison said over the weekend to a Camarillo crowd of more than 80 people.

Allison has filed as a candidate and will return his nominating papers to the county elections office later this week.

The campaign’s field director, Deborah Dent of Simi Valley, said, “I believe Tim’s ongoing involvement in community issues, as well as his professional background as a real estate broker and small-business owner give him a unique perspective on the problems facing the constituents of the 24th. Tim works daily with people in our district solving their housing and mortgage issues. More than any other candidate in this race, Tim understands the challenges this economy has placed on our friends, families and communities.”

Brian Leshon, chairman of the Ventura County Democratic Party, said, “Elton Gallegly is a career politician and one of the most ineffective members of Congress in the country. This is the year that the voters in Ventura and Santa Barbara County’s will send the message that incompetent officials shouldn’t automatically be re-elected.”

In closing, Allison said, “I will work hard to jump-start our economy while rebuilding our education and transportation infrastructure, improve our schools and create jobs, especially in alternative energy, high-tech businesses such as medical instruments and medical technology and in green businesses. We deserve a representative in Washington who will work hard everyday for their constituents.

“We have serious problems in this country, and the public is tired of elected officials who are part of the problem and not part of the solution.”

— Linda Gassaway is the communications director for the Tim Allison for Congress campaign.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 