Caltrans Completes Pavement Project on Highway 154

Recovery Act funding helps cover the cost of resurfacing nine miles in each direction

Caltrans announced Tuesday that work has been completed on a $2.5 million pavement improvement project on Highway 154, providing motorists a smoother, safer ride.

The project was financed primarily ($1.5 million) by the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009.

“Funding from the Recovery Act is helping us put people back to work rebuilding California’s transportation system while providing a shot in the arm to the economy,” Caltrans Director Cindy McKim said.

The project resurfaced nine miles of pavement in each direction on Highway 154, a busy commuter and tourist route.

“We are pleased that Recovery Act funding allowed us to improve the highway and create jobs,” said Craig Flowers, project manager of Granite Construction in Goleta, the project’s contractor.

California has allotted nearly $2.6 billion in Recovery Act funding for nearly 1,000 highway, local street and job training transportation projects statewide.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.