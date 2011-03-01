Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:18 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Capps Hails Launch of Federal Study to Track Health Effects of BP Oil Spill

NIH project will focus on the 55,000 cleanup workers and volunteers in the Gulf

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | March 1, 2011 | 5:49 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, on Tuesday commended the National Institutes of Health for its launch of a national study to track possible health effects of the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill on the 55,000 cleanup workers and volunteers in Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi and Alabama.

The study mirrors the one proposed by Capps in legislation introduced in the wake of the Gulf tragedy.

“I commend the Obama administration for taking this proactive step to monitor the health of the thousands of oil spill cleanup workers and Gulf Coast residents who were exposed to the BP oil spill,” Capps said. “As a public health nurse and witness to the 1969 oil spill in Santa Barbara, I know the damage wrought by BP will inevitably affect the public’s health. But when the BP oil spill hit, scientific research on how exposure would affect worker health was lacking. That’s why I introduced legislation to investigate the health consequences of this oil spill and to provide data to inform safety measures in the future.”

Capps recently reintroduced the Gulf Coast Monitoring and Research Program Act of 2011 (House Resolution 832), legislation to require the secretary of Health and Human Services, in consultation with other departments, to establish a comprehensive health screening, monitoring and research program to study the health effects of the BP oil spill on workers and vulnerable populations. She introduced identical legislation in the 111th Congress (House Resolution 6017).

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of this environmental and economic disaster, it’s absolutely essential that this not become a human health disaster, too,” Capps said. “We know workers, including local fishermen and shrimpers, became ill from their involvement in the oil spill cleanup. The BP oil spill is a great tragedy, but this study is an important step to learn from it in order to protect communities in the future.”

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 