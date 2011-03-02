Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:50 am | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Council Awards Contract for Fire Station No. 1 Building Project

The city selects Western Group Inc. despite a protest filed by a competing company

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 2, 2011 | 1:45 a.m.

Overriding a protest filed by the second-lowest bidder, the Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday awarded the Fire Station No. 1 administrative office building project bid to Western Group Inc. for $1,899,874.

Melchiori Construction alleged that Western Group had inadequate licensing and not enough subcontractors listed for the work, but city staff investigated the claims and recommended that the council approve the winning bid, which they did.

In a letter to the City Council, Mark Melchiori said his company considered filing legal action against the city, but in the interest of moving forward with the project, it instead will closely monitor the project.

To address the tricky issue of renovating the police station or building a new one, a subcommittee was formed to discuss the options for construction and for funding.

What was supposed to be a remodel of the locker room “spiraled out of control,” community development director Paul Casey said. The West Carrillo Street building has deficiencies in its HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems, in addition to poor accessibility for disabled people, lead and asbestos issues, a bad roof and the need for seismic retrofitting.

It was discovered that even that small renovation could lead to a necessary $25 million renovation, Casey said, so a subcommittee will discuss rebuilding on the current site or elsewhere and how to fund a project of that magnitude. He said there are no Redevelopment Agency or General Fund capital funds available for a project that size.

Councilmen Randy Rowse and Bendy White, and Councilwoman Michael Self will serve on the subcommittee.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 