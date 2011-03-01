Free Kidney Screening Event Gets Larger-than-Expected Turnout

The National Kidney Foundation Serving Southern California and Southern Nevada screened 113 residents through its Kidney Early Evaluation Program and free health screening Saturday at Franklin Elementary School in Santa Barbara.

The event was designed for people at risk for kidney disease — area residents with diabetes, high blood pressure or a family history of kidney disease. Health risk appraisals, blood pressure measurements, and blood and urine tests were conducted throughout the day. Each individual was guided through the process and assisted by volunteer nurses.

After the screening, each individual received a one-on-one consultation by volunteer nephrologists from Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. Only 55 people had registered and were expected, so the event was quite an overwhelming success.

Volunteers included local physicians Dr. John Elder, Dr. Bill Golgert, Dr. Darol Joseff, and Los Angeles physicians Dr. Chi Pham, Dr. Mai Pham and Dr. Jeffrey Miller.

More than 60 volunteers came from three schools: the SBCC RN Program in Santa Barbara, the Santa Barbara Business College Medical Assistant Program in Ventura and the Professional Medical Careers Institute of California in Westlake Village.

In the Tri-Counties, one in nine people, or about 170,000, have chronic kidney disease and most don’t know it. Early detection and treatment, including lifestyle changes and medications, may slow or prevent its progression to kidney failure and lessen the risk of cardiovascular disease.

There are very few signs of kidney disease. NKF has provided free early detection screenings to more than 155,000 people at risk for kidney disease. And for each of them, these screenings can be life-changing events. Hispanics, African Americans, Asians, Pacific Islanders and Native Americans have a higher risk of kidney disease due to the higher rate of diabetes.

“It is quite apparent that there is a huge need in this community for free or low-cost health screenings. Our largest KEEP screening in Southern California has been 123 people in the Pacoima area. We are excited to increase programming in this area as its obviously very needed,” said Juli Askew, special events manager for the National Kidney Foundation Serving Southern California and Southern Nevada, Tri-Counties Region. “The upcoming Inaugural Kidney Walk will be a testament to all those suffering from kidney disease as well as a tribute to those who have donated their kidneys and other organs. This is the true gift of life.”

Please help us celebrate World Kidney Day and the kickoff of the inaugural Tri-Counties Kidney Walk from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 10 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. Listen to kidney recipients, donors, dialysis patients and team leaders discuss their stories. Also, UCLA transplant surgeon Jeffrey Veale, M.D., will discuss Organ Transplant Chains. RSVP required to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

And be sure to sign up for the Tri-Counties Kidney Walk set for April 3 at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by the walk at 10 a.m.

This noncompetitive two-mile walk aims to promote fitness and healthy lifestyles; focus on education and the prevention of kidney and urinary tract diseases — plus raise awareness for the critical need for organ donation. It’s a unique local opportunity for dialysis patients, organ transplant recipients, donor families, living donors, the medical and business communities, and all residents of Santa Barbara and the surrounding communities to celebrate life and create lasting community advocacy.

— Juli Askew is the special events manager for the National Kidney Foundation Serving Southern California and Southern Nevada, Tri-Counties Region.