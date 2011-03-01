Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:20 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

LoaTree Lounge and Green Drinks a Benefit for Santa Barbara Earth Day

Double-header celebration planned for March 15 at SOho Restaurant & Music Club

By Eric Cardenas for LoaTree | March 1, 2011 | 3:50 p.m.

Join LoaTree and friends in kicking off “30 Days Till Earth Day” with a double-header event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Start the night mingling to music, good company and an “all-local” happy hour at LoaTree’s monthly Green Drinks gathering. Stay with us after Green Drinks for the first-ever LoaTree Lounge until 11 p.m., featuring performance art, music and a live fashion show.

Enjoy fashion by Aya Papaya, Be-line Designs, Ornate Firefly and Warrior Within; hooping by Romi Cumes; and Tribal Fusion Belly Dance by Allura.

Of special note, SOhO will be working with local farmers to offer a locally sourced Happy Hour all night long. SOhO also will remove plastic straws from the menu for the evening.

The suggested donation is $10, with proceeds to benefit the Community Environmental Council’s Earth Day festivities. Click here to RSVP.

Dress to impress, and as always, positive vibe required.

For more information, contact Eric Cardenas at 805.886.0355 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Eric Cardenas represents LoaTree.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 