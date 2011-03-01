LoaTree Lounge and Green Drinks a Benefit for Santa Barbara Earth Day

Join LoaTree and friends in kicking off “30 Days Till Earth Day” with a double-header event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 15 at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Start the night mingling to music, good company and an “all-local” happy hour at LoaTree’s monthly Green Drinks gathering. Stay with us after Green Drinks for the first-ever LoaTree Lounge until 11 p.m., featuring performance art, music and a live fashion show.

Enjoy fashion by Aya Papaya, Be-line Designs, Ornate Firefly and Warrior Within; hooping by Romi Cumes; and Tribal Fusion Belly Dance by Allura.

Of special note, SOhO will be working with local farmers to offer a locally sourced Happy Hour all night long. SOhO also will remove plastic straws from the menu for the evening.

The suggested donation is $10, with proceeds to benefit the Community Environmental Council’s Earth Day festivities. Click here to RSVP.

Dress to impress, and as always, positive vibe required.

For more information, contact Eric Cardenas at 805.886.0355 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Eric Cardenas represents LoaTree.