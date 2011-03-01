Lobero Theatre to Open March with ‘Poster Girl’ Screening

Other upcoming events include Sundance Beach's Surf Video Contest and screening, a benefit concert with Glen Phillips and much more

The following is a list of events during March and April at the Lobero Theatre. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St., click here or call 805.963.0761.

March

The Fund for Santa Barbara will present a screening of Poster Girl at 7 p.m. Friday, March 4.

As we approach the eighth anniversary of the start of the war in Iraq and the long-fought-for withdrawal of U.S. troops, nearly 4,500 U.S. soldiers have been killed and tens of thousands have been wounded (not to mention hundreds of thousands of Iraqis). But the United States is only beginning to grasp the impact of undiagnosed brain injuries, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder affecting returning veterans. Poster Girl tells one such story.

In 2003, Robynn Murray, a high school cheerleader and National Merit Scholar, enlisted in the U.S. Army. Coming from a family with a long history of military service, she had been preparing for a military career. Shortly after being deployed, Murray was featured on the cover of Army Magazine as an exemplar of women in combat with the 403rd Civil Affairs Battalion unit serving in Iraq. But she returned home at age 20 a physical and emotional wreck.

This is a free event. The screening will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the film’s director, Sara Nesson, and Murray, the subject of the film. Reception will follow.

. . .

Sundance Beach will present the Fourth Annual Surf Video Contest at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5. Sundance Beach is holding its contest and screening of The Way of the Ocean at the Lobero. Local surfers and videographers of all ages have submitted video entries that will be screened and awarded at the free event.

Videos will be judged by five industry leaders and film veterans: Jay Larsen, Matt Bovard, Josh Pomer, Jon Shafer and Shawn Tracht. Sundance Beach will award more than $5,000 worth of prizes, including cash, gift certificates and goods from the sponsors for the following categories: Best Overall Video, Best Cinematography, Best Surfing Footage and Most Original. The Viewer’s Choice Award will be voted on via Facebook and awarded one week later.

This is a free event.

. . .

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony will present a Spring Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6. Music selections are Johannes Brahms’ Academic Festival Overture, a portion of Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s Symphony 3 (The Polish) and a solo piece performed by bassoonist Kassra Rafiee, a senior at Foothill High School in Ventura. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for students and seniors; children age 6 or younger are free.

. . .

Survival Santa Barbara will present Glen Phillips in a benefit concert for the Freedom Warming Centers at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at the Marjorie Luke Theatre. Join Phillips, Ellen Rockne, Ken Ryals and Anthony Ybarra for an evening of music! General admission is $20.

. . .

Jazz at the Lobero will present the McCoy Tyner Quartet with the Brubeck Institute Jazz Quintet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 8.

It’s not an overstatement to say that modern jazz has been shaped by the music of Tyner, five-time Grammy Award winner and NEA Jazz Master. His blues-based piano style, replete with sophisticated chords and an explosively percussive left hand, has transcended conventional styles to become one of the most identifiable sounds in improvised music. His harmonic contributions and dramatic rhythmic devices form the vocabulary of a majority of jazz pianists. Hailed globally as a master pianist, jazz stylist and one of the best living composers of the genre, Tyner, from his days as a groundbreaker with the classic John Coltrane Quartet to his current status as a living jazz icon, has a 50-plus-year history of music performance.

Section A tickets are $48, Section B tickets are $38 and Patron tickets are $103.

. . .

Lobero Live will present “Hot Tuna Blues” featuring Hot Tuna with Charlie Musselwhite and Jim Lauderdale, as part of the Hot Licks and Frets series, at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10.

From their days playing together as teenagers to their current acoustic and electric blues, probably no one has more consistently led American music for the past 50 years than Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, the founders and continuing core members of Hot Tuna. Kaukonen and Casady were friends and bandmates in high school. When Jorma co-founded Jefferson Airplane, the iconic psychedelic band of the late 1960s, he invited Casady to join. The Kaukonen-Casady duo created much of the Jefferson Airplane’s signature sound, and Jorma’s lead and finger-style guitar-playing characterizes some of the band’s most memorable tracks. From their jam sessions, Hot Tuna was born, and the group has toured and recorded steadily since for 40 years. Along with Kaukonen and Casady, multi-instrumentalist Barry Mitterhoff and a drummer perform both the acoustic and electric Hot Tuna programs. Along with the other members of Jefferson Airplane, Jorma and Casady were 1996 inductees in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Section A tickets are $48, Section B tickets are $38, and Patron tickets are $103.

. . .

The American Irish Historical Society will present Ireland: Myth, Memory and Music featuring Dennis McNeil at 8 p.m. Friday, March 11. In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, enjoy an evening of exploration of the soul of Ireland through the myth, the memory and the music of the people. A world-renowned tenor, McNeil will sing historic Irish ballads accompanied with vignettes from Irish history.

He has sung with the Metropolitan Opera, the New York City Opera and the Los Angeles Opera, and has entertained five U.S. presidents and heads of state.

General tickets are $25 and Preferred tickets are $45 (includes premium seating and post-show reception).

. . .

Sings Like Hell will present “An Evening with Jeff Bridges and T-Bone Burnett” at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12. Yes, there are a few surprises lined up. Single tickets are available with purchase of series subscriptions only.

. . .

The Lobero Theatre Associates will present “Hats Off Luncheon to A Spoon Full of Sherman” at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16 at the Coral Casino.

Richard Sherman, one half of the famous Sherman Brothers songwriting team, is a leading composer-lyricist in family entertainment, especially well-known for his work with Disney. His career spans five decades and includes two Academy Awards, three Grammys, 24 Gold and Platinum albums, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Sherman Brothers also wrote the world’s most translated and performed song, “It’s a Small World (After All).” His success continues with two Broadway and touring productions, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Mary Poppins.

Come hear Sherman talk about his fascinating career and perform songs from his extensive repertoire. For tickets, contact Marianne Clark at 805.966.4946 x611 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

. . .

DANCEworks will present Doug Elkins Choreography at 8 p.m. Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.

Elkins founded the Doug Elkins Dance Company in 1998, which performed nationally and internationally for 15 years before disbanding in 2003. Elkins is a recipient of significant choreographic commissions and awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Performance Network, the Jerome Foundation, the Robert Magee Foundation, the Dance Magazine Foundation and many more. In September 2008, he received a second “Bessie Award” for “Fräulein Maria.”

DANCEworks is a collaboration between SUMMERDANCE Santa Barbara and the Lobero Theatre Foundation.

Section A tickets are $30, Section B tickets are $25, student tickets are $18 and Patron tickets are $63.

. . .

Milt and Arlene Larsen will present Pazzazz from Friday, March 25 to Sunday, March 27. The famous statue of George M. Cohan on Times Square comes to life to tell the rollicking, toe-tapping musical story of legendary comedians Weber and Fields, who changed the face of Broadway. The production turns the historic Lobero Theatre into an 1899 music hall and relives the fun and excitement of the turn of the century. This all new production features great cast, full scenery, fabulous costumes, live music and comedy.

Section A tickets are $45, Section B tickets are $35, Section C tickets are $25, and Gold Circle tickets are $75 (Friday evening) and $60 (Saturday evening).

April

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra will feature violinist Kota Nagahara at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5. Nagahara joins the orchestra for an evening of Jacques Ibert, Sergei Prokofiev and Samuel Barber. Section A tickets are $47 and Section B tickets are $42.

. . .

Opera Santa Barbara will present La Serva Padrona and Trouble in Tahiti at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 8 and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10. Members of the San Francisco Opera’s prestigious Adler Fellows Program will join the Opera Santa Barbara Orchestra in a fully staged production of two chamber operas presented in the intimacy of the Lobero.

Experience the eternal battle of the sexes played out more than 200 years apart! Pergolesi’s lighthearted comedy La Serva Padrona (1733) and Bernstein’s bittersweet satire Trouble in Tahiti (1952) focus on the struggles of two women. In La Serva Padrona, Serpina is a sassy servant who uses her cunning and wit to manipulate her master, while Trouble in Tahiti’s Dinah is a modern American housewife chipping away at the overlying lacquer of her static suburban life. Two women in two households fight the ties that bind, and yearn for more.

San Francisco-based director and choreographer Joe Goode will provide the stage direction, and Mark Morash, director of musical studies at the San Francisco Opera Center, will conduct this exciting double-bill of theatrical and musical exploration.

Section A tickets are $153, Section B tickets are $103, Section C tickets are $73, Section D tickets are $43 and Section E tickets are $28.

. . .

Lobero Live will present Madeleine Peyroux as part of “A Woman’s Voice” series at 8 p.m. Monday, April 11. With her honey-soaked voice, this vocal phenom draws comparisons to such legends as Billie Holiday and Bessie Smith. As an avid songwriter and lyrical innovator, Peyroux uses these varied influences to prove how far she can stretch stylistically, and reach new heights in the process.

Section A tickets are $43, Section B tickets are $33 and Patron tickets are $103.

. . .

The CAMA Masterseries will present the Tetzlaff Quartet at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. Violinist Christian Tetzlaff returns with his quartet, which is rapidly gaining a reputation as one of the world’s most fascinating chamber ensembles. The Tetzlaff Quartet includes Tetzlaff on violin, Elizabeth Kufferath on violin, Hanna Weinmeister on viola and Tanja Tetzlaff on cello. Section A tickets are $43 and Section B tickets are $33.

. . .

The Community Environmental Council will present the Green Shorts Film Festival at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14. The Green Shorts Film Festival is an annual grassroots film festival about saving the planet, improving the environment and being green. The one- to two-minute films, produced by inspired students and adults in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, are entertaining, humorous and often moving. Slated as one of the premiere Earth Day kick-off events, this film festival has been described as one of the most heartwarming grassroots environmental events in the region.

The event includes a green carpet welcome, film screening, awards ceremony and after-party reception. The Green Shorts Film Festival is a partnership between the Community Environmental Council and SBCAG Traffic Solutions. Ticket prices and on-sale date to be announced.

. . .

The Santa Barbara Dance Alliance will present “BASSH: Ballroom, Aerial, Swing, Salsa, & Hip-Hop” at 8 p.m. Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16. BASSH features local dancers performing today’s hottest dance styles. The ensemble cast will showcase everything from stage scorching salsa to pulsating hip-hop. On opening night, patron ticket holders are invited on stage for a post-performance gala dance with the artists. Tickets and on-sale date to be announced.

. . .

Jazz at the Lobero will present Kurt Elling at 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. Elling has risen to international prominence as a groundbreaking jazz artist, established himself as a composer and lyricist, and has gone on to write and direct critically acclaimed literary, artistic and musical events. “Dedicated to You” won the Best Male Vocal Grammy for Elling, who was an eight-time Grammy nominee already.

Section A tickets are $48, Section B tickets are $38 and Patron tickets are $103.

. . .

The Walter H. Capps Center for the Study of Ethics, Religion, and Public Life at UCSB will present Richard Rodriguez in a lecture titled “The Desert and the Experience of God” at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 21. The son of Mexican immigrants — a self-described “scholarship boy” — Rodriguez, in his first and most famous book, Hunger of Memory, wrote about the painful but necessary experience of assimilation and of his difficult Americanization in the classroom. His second book, Days of Obligation: An Argument with My Mexican Father, was a loving but unsentimental assessment of cultural tensions between what he calls “Catholic Mexico” and “Protestant America” and the dilemma of being “Mexican American.” Days of Obligation was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in nonfiction. This is a free event.

. . .

Sings Like Hell will present “An Evening with David Lindley” at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23. Lindley, a multi-instrumentalist, performs music that redefines the word “eclectic.” Well-known for his many years as the featured accompanist to Jackson Browne and leader of his own band (El Rayo-X), he has long championed the concept of world music. The Lindley electro-acoustic performance effortlessly combines American folk, blues and bluegrass traditions with elements from African, Arabic, Asian, Celtic, Malagasy and Turkish musical sources. Lindley incorporates an incredible array of stringed instruments including but not limited to Kona and Weissenborn lap steel guitar, Turkish saz and chumbus, Middle Eastern oud, and Irish bouzouki. Series subscriptions are available.

. . .

Sings Like Hell will present The Felice Brothers at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 27. The Felice Brothers and their longtime friends and bandmates Greg Farley and Christmas Clapton come to us from the Catskill Mountains, where a homegrown sound has been working its way through the bloodlines for generations. Their rambling journey so far has brought them from busking in New York City subway stations, to tours across the world that have included enthusiastically received performances at major music festivals.

Their latest album, Yonder Is the Clock, is teaming with tales of love, death, betrayal, baseball, train stations, phantoms, pandemics, jail cells, rolling rivers and frozen winter nights. This is music that hasn’t lost sight of the history of the land from which it came, and that quality alone makes The Felice Brothers the next great American band.

Reserved tickets are $33, day of show tickets are $38 and subscriber tickets are $28.

. . .

Lobero Live will present The Capitol Steps at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 28. The Capitol Steps is a troupe of former congressional staffers who travel the country satirizing the very people and places that once employed them. During the past 13 years, the group has recorded 15 albums. The Capitol Steps performs more than 300 shows a year all over the country. Section A tickets are $38, Section B tickets are $28 and Patron tickets are $103.

. . .

The Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theater will present West Side Story at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30. In its sixth season presenting sensational musical theater entertainment for the entire family, SBYET will present four performances of this unforgettable Tony Award-winning Broadway classic. Actors range in age from 10 to 15. Ticket prices and on-sale date to be announced.

— Holly Chadwin is the executive assistant and youth and community programs coordinator for the Lobero Theatre Foundation.