Principals Stepping Down at Santa Barbara, San Marcos High Schools

Santa Barbara School District Superintendent Brian Sarvis announced leadership changes at two local schools during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.
Santa Barbara High School Principal Dr. Mark Capritto will leave the district at the end of June, and San Marcos High Principal Norm Clevenger plans to retire at the end of June.
“We appreciate their service to our schools and their contributions to the education of our students,” Sarvis said in news release issued by the district. “We have already started the process of finding future leaders for each of the schools.”
