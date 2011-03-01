Santa Barbara County Democratic Party to Hold Membership Meeting

All registered Democrats are invited to its Day of Political Strategy and Skills Building

The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party invites all registered Democrats to join its annual Day of Political Strategy and Skills Building from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 5 at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Meet local Democrats, learn new skills to help win elections, and strategize and collaborate on upcoming campaigns. The annual membership meeting is a chance to find out what’s going on and make your voice heard!

The meeting will include a special meet-and-greet with potential Santa Barbara City Council candidates.

Topics will include the California state budget and the June ballot, redistricting, Santa Barbara City Council elections, an immigration reform update and much more.

The suggested donation is $10. RSVP by Wednesday. For more information or to register, call 805.965.8030 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Daraka Larimore Hall is chair of the Santa Barbara County Democratic Party.