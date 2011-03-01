Judge Grants Continuance in Case Against Prime Suspect in Simpson Slaying

A trial date for Adrian Robles is likely to be set at a court hearing scheduled for April 5

Court proceedings in the Robert Simpson slaying resumed briefly Tuesday in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

Defense Attorney Steve Balash and Senior Deputy District Attorney Hilary Dozer appeared before Judge Brian Hill presumably to set a trial date for 20-year-old Adrian Robles, facing murder charges in the April 15 stabbing of Simpson, a 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident, at Arroyo Burro Beach.

Simpson died of a stab wound to the neck received during an altercation near the grassy picnic area at the beach off Cliff Drive. Witnesses said Simpson was attempting to break up a fight when a young man ran up behind him and slit his throat.

Balash asked for a continuance in the case because he didn’t have all of the disclosures from the District Attorney’s Office. The judge agreed to a continuance, and the next court date is set for April 5.

After the proceeding, Dozer met with Simpson family members and friends to explain the latest action in the case.

Dozer and Balash contend that the case is “straight forward,” and that a trial date should be set on April 5, with the trial more than likely to begin in late summer.

