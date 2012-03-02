Abel Maldonado: Capps Votes Against Seniors Again

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, has dealt blow after blow to our Medicare system during her time in office.

“Lois Capps has said she is for helping seniors, but Capps votes again and again to hurt seniors,” said Brandon Gesicki, campaign manager for Abel Maldonado, a Republican candidate seeking election to the U.S. House representing the 24th Congressional District of California.

Capps voted in 2009 to cut $500 billion out of Medicare, and now she votes to keep the Independent Payment Advisory Board, which is tasked with recommending provider payment cuts to Medicare.

The IPAB is an unelected board of 15, out of which 12 will be appointed by the president in 2013. It will hold the entire purse and decision-making power over Medicare that is currently vested in Congress.

“Several times this year, Congresswoman Capps’ campaign has claimed she is for making sure seniors get the benefits they have earned,” Gesicki said. “However, Congresswoman Capps is trying to have her cake and eat it, too, at the expense of seniors’ health care. When seniors’ complain to her office about reduced access to care, more restrictions, less choice and higher out-of-pocket costs, Capps can blame the IPAB Board, which she herself voted to create.”