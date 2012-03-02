Hop Aboard the Easter Bunny Express at South Coast Railroad Museum

Enjoy a hare-raising egg-sperience from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7

The 20th annual Easter Bunny Express will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 7 at the South Coast Railroad Museum, 300 N. Los Carneros Road in Goleta.

Tickets are $4 (adult or child), which includes a variety of event activities. The egg-shaped souvenir ticket lists these activities as a “schedule of stops” for every Easter Bunny Express ticketholder.

These include:

» Wabbit-Twacks Station, to board the museum’s miniature train for a one-third-mile-long ride around the grounds. Choose between two trains on two routes, the “EBX Thunderbunny” or the “Lop-Ear Local.” Ride both trains for only $2 more. All train riders must meet 34-inch minimum-height requirement.

» Jack-Rabbit Junction, to enter a drawing for some special prizes.

Children’s tickets also include:

» Easter-Bunnyville, to meet the Easter Bunny and select an egg surprise.

» What’s Up Dock, to collect another event souvenir.

All tickets will be available at the museum on event day. Discount tickets may be purchased in advance only through the museum’s online store by using this link. Hot sandwiches and refreshments may also be purchased during the event.

Hop aboard the Easter Bunny Express. It promises to be a hare-raising egg-sperience for the whole family! For more information, call the museum at 805.964.3540 on weekday afternoons.

In the event of rain on April 7, the Easter Bunny Express will be held on the following Saturday, April 14. Hours and other event information remain the same.

— Gary Coombs is director of the South Coast Railroad Museum.