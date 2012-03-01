Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:34 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Fielding Graduate University Selects Tonya Bennett for 2012 Student Research Award

The clinical psychology doctoral student is the first-time recipient of the award

By Sylvia Williams for Fielding Graduate University | March 1, 2012 | 4:24 p.m.

Fielding Graduate University’s School of Psychology Faculty Research Committee has chosen Tonya Bennett of Thousand Oaks as the 2012 recipient of the Jerry Nims Graduate Student Scholarship for her accomplishments of scholarly publications and presentations.

Tonya Bennett

Bennett is a doctoral student in Fielding’s clinical psychology program.

The award was established in honor of the late Jerry Nims, Ph.D., JD, a founding faculty member of the university’s School of Psychology.

Bennett is the first-time recipient of the award, which will be an annual recognition with a cash award and determined by the Faculty Research Committee.

Bennett’s recent research has focused on the functional trajectory of neuropsychological factors in the aging population. She was senior writer for “Disorders of Written Language” of the recently published Encyclopedia of Neuropsychological Disorders. Her numerous publications have been on ADHD and factors in neuropsychological testing.

She has a long history of working with children with severely compromising disorders (e.g., autism, cerebral palsy). Her report on the effects of aging on intellectual and memorial activity earned her an Honorable Mention at the American College of Professional Neuropsychology in 2011.

Currently she teaches graduate courses at California Lutheran University and assists Fielding faculty member Henry Soper, Ph.D., as his coordinator of research.

She is a member of the American Psychological Association and the National Academy of Neuropsychology. Bennett holds a master’s degree in clinical psychology from Fielding Graduate University and a master’s degree in counseling psychology from California Lutheran University.

— Sylvia Williams is the director of communications for Fielding Graduate University.

