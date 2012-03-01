Four Men Arrested on Suspicion of Soliciting Prostitution

Two undercover operations in Goleta lead detectives to the suspects

Detectives with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Investigations Bureau arrested four local men on suspicion of soliciting prostitution during two sting operations in Goleta.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said that in each case, the suspect would respond to an online ad for sex and then agree to meet an undercover deputy at a local motel, where he would offer money in exchange for sex.

Daniel David Laub, 34, of Goleta, was arrested during the first operation, in mid-December.

Rolando Tomas Santiago, 20, and Christopher Erick Lund, 57, both of Goleta, and Moises Perez, 20, of Santa Barbara were all arrested in the second operation, carried out Feb. 24.

All four suspects were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of soliciting prostitution.

