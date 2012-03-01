Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:29 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Go ‘Green @ Your Library’ with March Transportation Clinics

BiCi Centro, COAST and Traffic Solutions will host three mobile bike clinics and information workshops

By Leah Watts for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | March 1, 2012 | 11:09 p.m.

Celebrate spring with the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s Green @ Your Library programs, focusing on environmental issues.

Saturday, March 10, will bring Green Transportation Day to the Central and Goleta libraries. BiCi Centro, the Coalition for Sustainable Alternative Transportation (COAST) and Traffic Solutions, part of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, will participate in a bike clinic and information workshop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Central Library lawn, 40 E. Anapamu St., and from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Goleta Library courtyard, 500 N. Fairview Ave.

On Saturday, March 17, BiCi Centro and COAST will be on the Carpinteria Library lawn, 5141 Carpinteria Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. These workshops are open to all ages. Individuals and families are invited to enjoy a program presenting hands-on help and useful resources.

During all three clinics, BiCi Centro will bring its mobile bike repair clinic to the libraries. Bici Centro, a project of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, is a community do-it-yourself bicycle repair shop and education center, with the goal of facilitating skill sharing and increasing reliability and safety for Santa Barbara bicycle riders.

COAST will provide information on safe bicycle and walking routes with an emphasis on its Safe Routes to School (SR2S) program, focusing on traffic problems associated with access to schools. SR2S is designed to decrease traffic and pollution and improve the health of children and the community, promoting walking and biking to school. SR2S also addresses the safety concerns of parents by encouraging greater enforcement of traffic laws, educating the public and exploring ways to create safer streets.

Traffic Solutions will provide free information on commuter options. Traffic Solutions promotes and encourages alternatives to driving alone, with the goals of reducing traffic congestion, air pollution and vehicle miles driven as well as improving the quality of life for employees, visitors and residents of the Santa Barbara County.

Green @ Your Library events will take place during March and April at all Santa Barbara Public Library System libraries. Programming is supported by a Library Services and Technology Act book-to-action grant, in conjunction with the 2012 Santa Barbara Reads book by Donovan Hohn, Moby Duck: The True Story of 28,800 Bath Toys Lost at Sea ....

These events are free and open to the public. Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System. More Green @ Your Library programs are planned for other library branches during March and April.

— Leah Watts is a librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 