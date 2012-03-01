Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:31 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Business

MultiProbe Buys Buildings for Santa Barbara Headquarters

High-tech company purchases 18,673 square feet of space for $3.95 million

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | March 1, 2012 | 8:52 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based MultiProbe has purchased the buildings that house its headquarters at 819 Reddick St. and 425 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

MultiProbe develops and manufactures nanoprobing tools for the semiconductor industry. The high-tech company had been leasing the buildings and used Small Business Administration loans to buy 18,673 square feet of space for $3.95 million.

Hayes Commercial Group agents Francois DeJohn and Steve Hayes represented MultiProbe.

“This is a great example of how a company can leverage current lending conditions to become an owner-user,” DeJohn said. “SBA financing in combination with the current buyers’ market can make commercial buildings very affordable.”

President and CEO Andrew Erickson founded the company in 2001. His company developed the atomic force nano prober, an imaging and probing tool used in diagnostic testing of semiconductor electronics that’s used by clients such as Intel, IBM, Infineon and Toshiba. The AFP measures and evaluates advanced circuitry through high-resolution imaging.

In terms of commercial real estate, owner-users have played a much larger role in sales of commercial property in the Santa Barbara area especially because of the SBA loans’ historically low rates, according to Hayes Commercial Group.

“So far we are very happy with our decision,” Erickson said.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 