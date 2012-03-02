Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:28 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

ParentClick.com Hosting Kids Expo on Saturday at La Cumbre Plaza

The event will feature more than 100 exhibits and performances for families

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | March 2, 2012 | 12:21 a.m.

ParentClick.com’s Kids Expo on Saturday will feature more than 100 exhibits and performances for families at La Cumbre Plaza in Santa Barbara.

The free event, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will offer activities at every table, and exhibitors will include camps, sports, schools and nonprofit organizations.

There will also be performances by magician Mark Collier, Sino West Performing Arts, Brazilian martial arts group Capoeira Sul da Bahia, 2011 Teen Star of the Year Bear Redell, the Santa Barbara Youth Music Academy, Crane Country Day School’s Vibes! and the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus.

Saturday’s event is sponsored by ParentClick.com, Santa Barbara Montessori School and Art Innovators, and a similar event is planned for March 17 in Pacific View Mall in Ventura.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

