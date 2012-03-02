Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:24 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Expert Andy Seybold Plays Role in Creation of National Public Safety Communications Network

Federal tax bill signed by Obama includes a provision that could open new doors for the way first responders receive information

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | March 2, 2012 | 1:47 a.m.

When President Barack Obama signed last week’s tax bill, he did more than extend a payroll tax deduction and unemployment benefits. The legislation also includes a section that could revolutionize how public safety officials communicate, according to Santa Barbara technology expert Andy Seybold.

“I look at fire and police agencies that only have voice communication as blind,” Seybold said. “We will give them eyes.”

He said it’s a communication solution that could have aided first responders during Santa Barbara’s Tea Fire in 2008.

During the wildfire, residents overloaded commercial networks, forcing public safety officials to rely on a segmented network that prevented certain agencies from communicating with each other.

“When there are major disasters, commercial networks get jammed and public safety can’t count on it,” said Seybold, a mobile computing consultant and founder of Andrew Seybold Inc. “Public safety needs their own piece of spectrum.”

Two and a half years ago, Seybold joined the Public Safety Alliance, which lobbied Congress to reallocate a piece of spectrum for public safety’s nationwide interoperable network for solely its own use. The alliance has opened new opportunities, according to National Sheriffs’ Association president Paul Fitzgerald.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for more than 36 years, and I’ve never seen an issue that united public safety officials as this has,” he said.

But some argued against the initiative. First, a public safety network requires higher standards, and dissenters thought the cost was too high. Therefore, they said it would be more cost effective to auction off the spectrum for commercial use. Second, some didn’t understand why public safety couldn’t share spectrum with commercial networks.

“We got a very cold reception,” Seybold said. “They are worried about the national debt and are looking at the fact that this spectrum could be auctioned for $3 billion that could go toward national debt. But if you put in perspective that our national debt grows at $4.5 billion a day, what we’re talking about is less than one day of national debt. So our argument was, this is really an investment in public safety.”

During the 9/11 terrorist attacks and Hurricane Katrina, one of the biggest problems was that police officers couldn’t talk with firefighters because public safety spectrum is spread out all over, Seybold said.

But a nationwide public safety broadband network would go beyond efficient voice communication, he said. It would provide the video tools and interconnectivity that most people have with their smartphones.

For instance, first responders would be able to immediately receive blueprints of virtually any building, dispatch could stream live footage of a developing scene through a dashboard camera, and paramedics could electronically send the results of an ultrasound so doctors could start treating a victim.

“If we have all these tools in front of us, we will catch more people and be safer,” Seybold said.

Retired Ithaca, N.Y., Police Chief Harlin McEwen, chairman of the Public Safety Spectrum Trust, said sometimes speed and efficiency mean the difference between life and death.

“These are the kinds of things that happened, in my career or today, because of the lack of ability to transmit data in a way that is fast and reliable with the bandwidth that is necessary,” McEwen said.

It would also give rural areas access to broadband services that they never previously had exposure to, he said.

But do the benefits outweigh the costs when the nation is trillions of dollars in debt?

“That’s the important question — if it is a smart investment at this time,” Santa Barbara entrepreneur and Noospheric founder Jacques Habra said. “What if there’s a major earthquake, and what’s the cost for not having a (nationwide) system? Look at the potential human loss. America is one of the top nations that puts human safety first.”

Now, McEwen said, the government will set up the First Responder Network Authority in the next six months that will serve as the governing board.

“Once we have a reliable service to get information quickly,” he said, “it will save lives and make work more efficient.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Tax Bill

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 