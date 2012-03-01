Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 5:03 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos AAPLE Academy Students Holding Rummage Sale to Benefit Transition House

Proceeds from the March 10 sale will go toward equipment and supplies for the new Infant Care Center

By Grant Kane for the San Marcos High School AAPLE Academy | March 1, 2012 | 11:54 a.m.

The students of San Marcos High School’s AAPLE Academy (Accelerated Academic Program for Leadership and Enrichment) are coordinating a rummage sale for March 10 to benefit the new Infant Care Center at Transition House, an organization that combats family homelessness and poverty.

Rummage sale proceeds will be used to provide the Infant Care Center with cribs, changing tables and other necessary items. The Infant Care Center is set to open in April.

In addition to providing equipment and supplies, AAPLE students will also create colorful artwork to decorate the center.

The AAPLE rummage sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 10 in the I-5 Classroom at San Marcos High School, 4750 Holllister Road in Santa Barbara. Enter the San Marcos parking lot and follow signs.

Items for sale will include new and gently used clothing and furniture, gently used toys and books, tools, sports equipment, antiques and other great finds. The sale will take place rain or shine.

For more information, call the AAPLE Academy at 805.967.4581 x222.

— Grant Kane is a student in the San Marcos High School AAPLE Academy.

