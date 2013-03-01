Celebrity Authors Read Like Open Books at CALM Luncheon

The CALM Auxiliary is proud to announce its 27th Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon, a unique literary event where guests get the chance to hear from captivating celebrity authors and renowned local authors alike, all to benefit CALM and its mission to prevent child abuse and treat children and families who have suffered from violence and abuse.

The 27th Annual Celebrity Authors’ Luncheon will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 16, at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd.

This year’s celebrity author lineup includes Tiffany Baker, Marcia Clark, Cat Cora and Milt Larsen. Andrew Firestone will serve as master of ceremonies for the event, and the authors will be interviewed by Debby Davison and Tom Weitzel.

Book sales and signing will begin at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served at 11:45 a.m., and author interviews will begin at 12:45 p.m. Tickets are $125. For tickets or more information, call 805.967.1954 or click here. All ticket proceeds and a percentage of book sales will benefit CALM, the only nonprofit organization in Santa Barbara County focused solely on preventing, assessing and treating child abuse.

CALM Auxiliary members Becky Cohn and Carolyn Gillio are co-chairing the luncheon for the second year in a row, and shared, “We are looking forward to another entertaining event this year, and think guests will be thrilled to hear from these authors who all have such compelling stories to share.”

Since 1986, the CALM Auxiliary women have raised more than $1 million to help children and families in Santa Barbara recover from the devastation of child abuse, and to live happier, healthier lives.

This year’s interviewed authors include:

Tiffany Baker is a New York Times bestselling author of The Little Giant of Aberdeen County (2010) and is now introducing her second novel, The Gilly Salt Sisters (2012), “a heartfelt tale of family relationships, small-town drama, and new opportunities” (Booklist).

Baker writes a recipe for her “writing life” and includes “a handful of islands ... three small children ... one husband ... indecent amounts of chocolate and coffee ... a view of a grassy ridge and an old gum tree.” The islands refer to the wonderful islands in which she has lived, including Manhattan, Corsica, Maui and the United Kingdom.

Baker earned a graduate degree in creative writing from UC Irvine and a Ph.D. in Victorian literature. She now lives outside San Francisco with her husband and three children. Click here for more information.

Marcia Clark is a former Los Angeles deputy district attorney who was the lead prosecutor on the O.J. Simpson murder case. She co-wrote a bestselling nonfiction book about the trial, Without a Doubt (1997), and is a frequent media commentator on legal issues. Now a special correspondent for Entertainment Tonight, Clark covers high-profile trials, writes a column for the Daily Beast, and provides legal commentary for multiple shows on CNN/HLN, NBC and ABC. She has also sold hour-long pilots to the FX network, Lifetime and VH1, and developed a half-hour comedy for NBC.

Clark has published three novels that feature L.A. special trials prosecutor Rachel Knight: Guilt by Association (2012), Guilt by Degrees (2012) and Killer Ambition, which is due out in June. Click here for more information about Clark.

Cat Cora is a world-renowned chef who made television history in 2005 as the first and only female Iron Chef on the Food Network’s Iron Chef America. Her culinary aspirations began at the early age of 15 when she developed a business plan for her own restaurant in her native Mississippi. Cora’s culinary career truly began when she moved to New York City, studied at The Culinary Institute of America, and worked for Chef Anne Rozenweig at Arcadia and for Chef Larry Forgione at the Beekman Tavern.

Since her first New York days, Cora has traveled the world as a chef, TV host, author and philanthropist sharing her love of healthy and delicious food. Her third cookbook, Cat Cora’s Classics With a Twist, showcases timeless recipes with fast and healthy twists, and she says, “I purposely designed the recipes in this book to make them more appealing for everyday cooking.” Click here for more information about Cat Cora.

Milt Larsen is best known for his role in the world of magic, but he is also a true renaissance man, in that his career encompasses writing, producing and performing. In 1956, he and his brother began the annual stage show “It’s Magic!” — a show that in September 2006 would earn Larsen and his late brother Bill a star on the Hollywood Boulevard’s Walk of Fame.

In 1963, he founded the world-famous private club for magicians, the Magic Castle in Hollywood. The Magic Castle has been a base for Larsen’s collections, a setting for his stories and a home for his productions — both magical and on television. As a writer, he is best known in the field of audience participation, having written Truth or Consequences starring Bob Barker for 18 years. He has also authored joke books and three books involving the Magic Castle. His latest book, My Magical Journey: The First 30,000 Days, follows Larsen through his journey of life so far, including his early days, the dream of the Magic Castle and his many other ventures. Click here for more information about Larsen.

In addition to the interviewed authors, the following authors will also attend the event and be available for book signing:

» Kevin Bourke, Make Your Money Last a Lifetime

» Joan Calder, Airplanes in the Garden

» D.J. Clancy, Lipstick on His Forehead and Tears in His Fur

» Penny Clemmons, Survivor

» Maxwell Dickinson, No Trail Untried

» Neal Graffy, Santa Barbara, Then and Now

» Rich Grimes, Angel in My Backpack

» Mary Hershey, My Big Sister Is So Bossy She Says You Can’t Read This Book

» Suzanne Landry, The Passionate Vegetable

» Marni McGee, Hallowed Be and Sleepy Me

» Dan Poynter, The Self Publishing Manual

» Bud Stuart, Feeding Fido and Fluffy Too

» Leslie Westbrook, Santa Barbara City College: A Century of Success and Insiders Guide to Santa Barbara

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing CALM.