Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:07 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Chargers Fall to Westlake 8-10 in Boys’ Tennis Match

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 1, 2013 | 11:02 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team (1-2) battled in a contest of well more than three hours at home against powerhouse team Westlake (3-0).

Lots of high-fives and cheers from both teams energized the players on the courts as Westlake netted a 10-8 win.

After the first and second rounds, both teams were tied in sets. In singles, the Chargers snagged only three sets. Patrick Corpuz, a three-star recruit, took down Alexander Loh (four-star) 6-4 and Michael Stephenson (two-star) 6-1. In addition, Joshua Wang lost no games vs. Stephenson.

We had to balance our losses in singles by winning in doubles.

In doubles, we took five sets. Mason Casady and Greg Steigerwald led the Chargers and swept, losing only four games. The other two sets were won by Caleb Franzen and Alex Yang, who lost only three games until they hit the third round, against the No. 1 Westlake team. Their hour-long set seesawed, tipping in Westlake’s way. We all watched the last set of the day when Andrew Tufenkian and Sanad Shabbar took their long set to a tiebreaker, which also fell to Westlake.

Both teams exhibited fine sportsmanship, and there was a good crowd of supporters for both teams.

Each tough match makes us better and stronger. Although we lost 8-10, only four games separated us (70-74). Way to go, Chargers!

The Chargers will play at Santa Ynez on Tuesday.

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Patrick Corpuz 2-1; Joshua Wang 1-2; Quinn Hensley 0-2; Dylan Zapata 0-1

» Westlake Singles — Jeremy Model 3-0; Michael Stephenson 1-2; Alexander Loh 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Mason Casady/Greg Steigerwald 3-0; Ankush Khemani/Andrew Tufenkian 0-2; Andrew Tufenkian/Sanad Shabbar 0-1; Caleb Franzen/Alex Yang 2-1

» Westlake Doubles — Matt Hoisch/Sumant Iyer 2-1; Andrew Davis/Yang Guo 1-1; Blake Berlinger/Leon Shen 0-1; Jonah Dennis/Nathan Noh 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 