Chargers Fall to Westlake 8-10 in Boys’ Tennis Match

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team (1-2) battled in a contest of well more than three hours at home against powerhouse team Westlake (3-0).

Lots of high-fives and cheers from both teams energized the players on the courts as Westlake netted a 10-8 win.

After the first and second rounds, both teams were tied in sets. In singles, the Chargers snagged only three sets. Patrick Corpuz, a three-star recruit, took down Alexander Loh (four-star) 6-4 and Michael Stephenson (two-star) 6-1. In addition, Joshua Wang lost no games vs. Stephenson.

We had to balance our losses in singles by winning in doubles.

In doubles, we took five sets. Mason Casady and Greg Steigerwald led the Chargers and swept, losing only four games. The other two sets were won by Caleb Franzen and Alex Yang, who lost only three games until they hit the third round, against the No. 1 Westlake team. Their hour-long set seesawed, tipping in Westlake’s way. We all watched the last set of the day when Andrew Tufenkian and Sanad Shabbar took their long set to a tiebreaker, which also fell to Westlake.

Both teams exhibited fine sportsmanship, and there was a good crowd of supporters for both teams.

Each tough match makes us better and stronger. Although we lost 8-10, only four games separated us (70-74). Way to go, Chargers!

The Chargers will play at Santa Ynez on Tuesday.

» Dos Pueblos Singles — Patrick Corpuz 2-1; Joshua Wang 1-2; Quinn Hensley 0-2; Dylan Zapata 0-1

» Westlake Singles — Jeremy Model 3-0; Michael Stephenson 1-2; Alexander Loh 2-1

» Dos Pueblos Doubles — Mason Casady/Greg Steigerwald 3-0; Ankush Khemani/Andrew Tufenkian 0-2; Andrew Tufenkian/Sanad Shabbar 0-1; Caleb Franzen/Alex Yang 2-1

» Westlake Doubles — Matt Hoisch/Sumant Iyer 2-1; Andrew Davis/Yang Guo 1-1; Blake Berlinger/Leon Shen 0-1; Jonah Dennis/Nathan Noh 1-2

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.