County Seeks Proposals for Recreational Concession at Goleta Beach Park

The Santa Barbara County Community Services Department is seeking proposals to operate a recreational concession providing kayak, standup paddle, surf, boat rental and launch services, bait and tackle and various beach user related services at Goleta Beach County Park.

Proposals are due to the Parks Administration Office, 610 Mission Canyon Road in Santa Barbara, no later than 3 p.m. March 25.

A mandatory site visit is to be held at 10 a.m. Friday March 15. All interested parties are to meet in the parking lot directly in front of the Beachside Restaurant, 5905 Sandspit Road in Goleta.

For more information, click here and navigate to the Procurement Opportunities page.

