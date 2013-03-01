Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:06 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Guess Who’s Reading with Roosevelt

By Jennifer Mansbach for the Roosevelt Elementary Education Foundation | March 1, 2013 | 11:25 a.m.

From 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Roosevelt Elementary School will celebrate its 17th annual “Read with Roosevelt” event to commemorate Dr. Seuss’ birthday and Read Across America.

With this event, Santa Barbara community members join students in the classrooms for kindergarten through sixth grade and read aloud.

“Read with Roosevelt” is the school’s traditional way to showcase reading and to invite the community to engage with the school, located at 1990 Laguna St. in Santa Barbara.

This special day is a fabulous experience for both the adults and children — what a marvelous way to celebrate the magic of reading! Just a sampling of the wonderful Santa Barbara residents sharing their favorite books and poems will be:

» Santa Barbara City Councilmen Frank Hotchkiss and Randy Rowse

» Santa Barbara Unified School District and school board representatives Meg Jette, Barbara Keyani, Teresa Koontz, Monique Limon and Gayle Eidelson

» Santa Barbara Junior High School Principal Lito Garcia

» Santa Barbara Independent Editor-in-Chief Marianne Partridge

» Broadcasting community: Spencer Fischer of KVYB and Phat J of KJEE

» Art and literature representatives Itoko Maeno, Penny Sidoli, Glenn Leopold and Ashleigh Brilliant

» Santa Barbara police officer Keld Hove

» SafeLaunch co-founder Janet Rowse

» Many representatives from Citrix Online, Santa Barbara cultural and academic institutions, beloved former teachers, educators (secondary and higher education), parents and many more

— Jennifer Mansbach is chairwoman of “Read with Roosevelt” and a member of the Roosevelt Elementary Education Foundation.

