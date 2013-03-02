Junior League of Santa Barbara ‘Springs Into Action’ to Benefit Transition House

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is hosting “Spring Into Action” from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Oreana Winery in Santa Barbara.

The event will offer wine, food from some of Santa Barbara’s local eateries, live music from local bands and a raffle. Tickets may be purchased for $20 and include a complimentary glass of wine and raffle ticket. Click here to buy tickets in advance.

All proceeds from this event will fund the JLSB’s New Member Project for the renovation of the children’s library and program room at Transition House.

“Transition House is dedicated to the solution of family homelessness in the Santa Barbara community,” according to the nonprofit. “Capable and motivated families with children are offered respectful, non-sectarian residential services and the life skills needed to alleviate their poverty, and to restore self-sufficiency and dignity.”

Since its beginnings, more than 10,000 parents and children have received direct relief from Transition House. According to the National Center of Family Homelessness, an estimated 1 out of 45 children are homeless in a year. Children experiencing homelessness suffer from hunger, poor physical and emotional health, and missed educational opportunities.

There are other ways to contribute! Purchase much-needed items from the Amazon Wishlist by clicking here. Donate money to outfit, update and maintain the Transition House children’s library and program room through GoFundMe.com by clicking here or by mailing a check (payable to JLSB with the memo “New Member Project”) to 229 E. Victoria St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

The Junior League of Santa Barbara is a nonprofit organization of women that provides services through trained volunteers at a local level and strives to make lasting, positive change in their communities. The Junior League of Santa Barbara undertakes projects that are relevant to the children and women in need within the community.

Chartered in 1924, JLSB has a local history rich with projects that have changed the lives of many community members, from the Sexual Assault Response Team Cottage (SART Cottage) located at Cottage Hospital, bone marrow and blood drives, Eastside Library renovation, to the current collaboration with the Downtown Public Library to renovate the children’s wing. The Junior League of Santa Barbara is a member organization of the Association of Junior Leagues International Inc. Click here for more information.

— Amalia Beckmann is a publicist representing the Junior League of Santa Barbara.