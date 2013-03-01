Montecito Bank & Trust Expands Investment Services with MB&T Advisors

Montecito Bank & Trust announces the creation of MB&T Advisors, offering access to investment options to buy and sell mutual funds, equities, bonds and other investment products and services through its newly formed relationship with LPL Financial.

“When our banking customers began asking for our help with alternative investment options, we carefully listened to their needs,” Montecito Bank & Trust president and CEO Janet Garufis said. “We consolidated our customers’ requirements and then spent time investigating potential solutions that would align with our delivery of world class service.

“Our selection of LPL Financial is an excellent fit for MB&T Advisors at Montecito Bank & Trust and for our customers. This relationship gives us strategic support to help us expand investment services for all of our customers. At the same time, the relationship allows the financial consultants the freedom to provide unbiased guidance based solely on what we believe is appropriate for each client, without any conflicts of interest from a parent organization. We are very excited to enhance our client services and expand our investment offerings.”

Jeff Pittman, director of wealth management and LPL Financial registered principal, added, “I’m pleased to welcome two very talented, local professionals to the MB&T Advisors team, Mr. William Reyner and Mr. Jorge Morales. I know their commitment to offering personal service and trusted guidance aligns with the Montecito Bank & Trust values of putting our clients’ best interests first and in the delivery of a world class experience.”

Reyner has more than 20 years of experience in equities trading and investment management including time spent at Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Montgomery Securities. He has been in Santa Barbara since 2003, affiliated with Reyner Family Partnership until joining MB&T Advisors.

Reyner received his bachelor of arts degree from Denison University and his MBA from Loyola University Sellinger School of Business, and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 investment registrations held through LPL Financial.

Reyner and his family live in Carpinteria.

Morales has more than 11 years of experience as a financial advisor, with the last three years working in the local Santa Barbara market. He has worked with Private Bank clients to successfully manage and preserve wealth. He specializes in working with business owners for income, retirement, estate planning and risk management.

He received his bachelor of arts degree from UC Santa Barbara, and is working on his Certified Financial Planner designation.

Morales serves as a board member of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics. He and his family live in Santa Barbara.

Reyner and Morales are registered representatives with, and offer securities through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance products are offered through LPL Financial or its licensed affiliates.

The investment products sold through LPL financial are not insured Montecito Bank & Trust deposits and are not FDIC insured. These products are not obligations of Montecito Bank & Trust and are not endorsed, recommended or guaranteed by Montecito Bank & Trust or any government agency. The value of the investment may fluctuate, the return on the investment is not guaranteed, and loss of principal is possible. Montecito Bank & Trust and MB&T Advisors are not registered broker/dealers and are not affiliated with LPL Financial.

— Carolyn Tulloh is the director of marketing for Montecito Bank & Trust.