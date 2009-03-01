Laguna Blanca School Silent Auction Just a Click Away

Laguna Blanca School is steeped in the traditions that befit an institution with 76 years of history behind it. That’s not to say it can’t upload its legendary silent auction into the digital age.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, the school will do just that when its annual fundraising event opens online for the first time. The idea is to expand access to Laguna alumni, grandparents, far-flung family, friends and, well, the World Wide Web.

Before the virtual auction closes at 9 p.m. March 12, bidders will have the opportunity to make their best offers on a variety of items, from a custom paddle board to a catered dinner on a yacht, wine tasting in a private cellar, a Staples Center skybox, house seats to fabulous shows, rounds of golf at private clubs, tennis lessons, massages, spa treatments, shopping sprees, summer camps and romantic trips.

“We ask that everyone register at www.lbs.cmarket.com now,” said Isis Castañeda, co-chairwoman of the silent auction and a Lower School mom. “They can view all the wonderful items and bid whenever they like, from the comfort of their own computer.”

The registration process is similar to that of many e-tail sites. The Web site is secure and it saves the registrant’s password and credit-card information. Only the bidder’s self-selected user name can be seen by others during bidding.

“When the online silent auction closes at 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, that’s it,” said Castañeda, who explained that the highest bids at the time will be declared the winning ones. Arrangements will then be made for the pickup or delivery of the winning items.

The digital bidding is a prelude to the main event, “The Emerald City” fundraiser, which begins at 6 p.m. March 14 at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, 3375 Foothill Road, Carpinteria. The Emerald City event will include a new selection of silent auction items as well as a live auction featuring Andrew Firestone as auctioneer. The auction, staged by the Parents’ Auxiliary, is the private K-12 school’s largest fundraiser of the year. This year’s festivities are co-chaired by freshmen parents Prudence Sternin and Michele White.

“Going online should make it easier for many families, relatives, friends and alumni to join in the fun and support Laguna Blanca,” Castañeda said. “If you have to be out of town or live far away, you can still be part of Laguna Blanca’s famous auction!”

Click here to register for the online silent auction. For more information or for reservations to The Emerald City auction, contact Delene Bliss at 805.687.1752 x206 or e-mail [email protected]

