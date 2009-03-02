Budding Entrepreneurs Get Opportunity to Hear Expert Advice

Wednesday’s meeting features Dowitcher Designs’ Amber Wallace, who will present a special segment on “Developing a Small Business Web Site: What to Consider and What to Look For if You’re Hiring a Designer” and “Tips and Tricks to Increase Web Traffic and Conversions: Web Marketing in Today’s Economy.” The workshop is open to the public from 6-7 p.m. Following the panel presentation is a regional chapter meeting of the Inventors Workshop International and Green2Gold from 7-9 p.m.
The workshop will be held in the Olive Mill Conference Room at the Santa Barbara Business & Technology Center, 402 E. Gutierrez St. Street parking is available, as is the building’s rear parking lot. Entry to the event is through the rear of the building. No RSVP is needed. Click here for more information or contact Alan Tratner at 805.879.1729.
The Small Business Entrepreneurship Center is a nonprofit community organization that provides an umbrella for the Santa Barbara Enterprise Center, the Santa Maria Enterprise Center and the Green2Gold environmental and renewable energy technology project — all new-enterprise, nonprofit, mixed-tech/mixed-use incubators.
The center also hosts SCORE sessions that provide free monthly open business counseling from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the center.
Alan Tratner is director of the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.