Budding Entrepreneurs Get Opportunity to Hear Expert Advice

What your business should know about the Web and e-commerce is the topic at Wednesday's free workshop.

The Santa Barbara Enterprise Center is offering a free public expert business resources panel on the first Wednesday of each month, at 6 p.m. The workshop is presented by Santa Barbara SCORE-Service Corps of Retired Executives, the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center, Green2Gold, Inventors Workshop International, and the Santa Barbara Business & Technology Center, and is sponsored by Bermant Development Co.

Wednesday’s meeting features Dowitcher Designs’ Amber Wallace, who will present a special segment on “Developing a Small Business Web Site: What to Consider and What to Look For if You’re Hiring a Designer” and “Tips and Tricks to Increase Web Traffic and Conversions: Web Marketing in Today’s Economy.” The workshop is open to the public from 6-7 p.m. Following the panel presentation is a regional chapter meeting of the Inventors Workshop International and Green2Gold from 7-9 p.m.

The workshop will be held in the Olive Mill Conference Room at the Santa Barbara Business & Technology Center, 402 E. Gutierrez St. Street parking is available, as is the building’s rear parking lot. Entry to the event is through the rear of the building. No RSVP is needed. Click here for more information or contact Alan Tratner at 805.879.1729.

The Small Business Entrepreneurship Center is a nonprofit community organization that provides an umbrella for the Santa Barbara Enterprise Center, the Santa Maria Enterprise Center and the Green2Gold environmental and renewable energy technology project — all new-enterprise, nonprofit, mixed-tech/mixed-use incubators.

The center also hosts SCORE sessions that provide free monthly open business counseling from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the center.

Alan Tratner is director of the Small Business Entrepreneurship Center.