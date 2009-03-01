Paul Burri: The Kool-Aid Kaper

This happened sometime in the early 1970s. I was managing a printed circuit manufacturing company in Gardena. A large part of the printed circuit board manufacturing process involves the electroplating of various metals, including copper, solder (lead alloy), nickel, gold and rhodium. Without getting too technical, some of the metals are plated from anodes, which are bars of the material that hang in the plating bath. The process transfers the metal from the anodes onto the surface to be plated. A variation of this process is usually used for the expensive metals like gold and rhodium that use stainless steel anodes and in which the metal is transferred from the solution onto the part to be plated.
This is when she called me to see if I could figure out what was wrong. Everything looked OK to me and the only thing I could think of was to have a solution analysis done. I put a rush on the analysis but it still took three days to get the results. In the meantime, that operation was shut down — a major inconvenience.
Three days later we got our results back from the lab. Their analysis of the plating solution? Pure grape (purple) Kool-Aid!
Later we discovered that over the weekend, someone (whom we never did catch) had somehow gotten into our shop, drained the tank and replaced it with Kool-Aid. It was a very clever and informed “kaper” because the person surely knew it would take us several days to figure out what had happened. By then he or she was long gone.
Another interesting experience and another addition to my collection of business stories.
Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business but he is a small business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE).