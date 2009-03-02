Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 2:33 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Arraignment Postponed for 10 Charged in Tea Fire Investigation

Three suspects referred to public defender as arraignment is rescheduled for March 17.

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | March 2, 2009 | 2:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Harry Loberg was prepared to hear pleas in the misdemeanor cases related to the Tea Fire investigation but Monday's arraignment was postponed so three defendants could acquire legal counsel.
Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Harry Loberg was prepared to hear pleas in the misdemeanor cases related to the Tea Fire investigation but Monday’s arraignment was postponed so three defendants could acquire legal counsel. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

After a hearing Monday morning, arraignment for the 10 individuals charged with misdemeanors as a result of the Tea Fire investigation was postponed until March 17. The arraignment was delayed so three of the suspects would have ample time to find legal counsel.

Mohammed Alessam, Joshua Grant Decker-Trinidad, Hope Sjohnet Dunlap, Fahad Al-Fadhel, Hashim Ali Hassan, Casey James Lamonte, Natalie Rose Maese, Carver William McLellan, Stephen Reid and Lauren Elizabeth Vazquez are being charged with misdemeanors of trespassing and starting a campfire without a permit. The identities of the 10 were released two weeks ago, following a lengthy investigation by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and other agencies. Prosecutors said then that it could not be established beyond a reasonable doubt that the 10 were responsible for the Nov. 13 wildfire that destroyed 230 homes in Montecito and Santa Barbara.

Hope Dunlap avoids the media after Monday's arraignment was rescheduled for March 17.
Hope Dunlap avoids the media after Monday’s arraignment was rescheduled for March 17. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

After Lamonte, Maese and Reid told Superior Court Judge Harry Loberg that they could not afford attorneys, Loberg said the trio would need to apply to the Public Defender’s Office for legal representation.

Al-Fadhel was not present at Monday’s hearing. Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth O’Brien told Loberg that he was out of the country and that she would not be issuing a bench warrant on the condition that he appear at the March 17 hearing.

Because of the postponement, the suspects were not forced to answer to the misdemeanor charges. The defendants, as well as their attorneys, declined to comment.

The Tea Fire, which sprang to life late on the afternoon of Nov. 13 amid gale-force sundowner winds and temperatures in the 90s, originated in the area of the Tea Garden above East Mountain Drive in Montecito. The blaze raged for days, destroying 230 homes, seriously injuring two people and scorching 2,000 acres in the Montecito foothills, upper Sycamore Canyon and Rattlesnake Canyon. The fire burned through the Westmont College campus and left the renowned Mount Calvary Retreat House & Monastery in ruins.

Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth O'Brien talks to attorney Joshua Webb, who represents Joshua Decker-Trinidad, one of the 10 suspects charged with misdemeanors of trespassing and starting a campfire without a permit as a result of the Tea Fire investigation.
Deputy District Attorney Elizabeth O’Brien talks to attorney Joshua Webb, who represents Joshua Decker-Trinidad, one of the 10 suspects charged with misdemeanors of trespassing and starting a campfire without a permit as a result of the Tea Fire investigation. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

In a hastily called news conference Nov. 18, Sheriff Bill Brown said the official investigation had yielded evidence that 10 individuals, nine of whom were SBCC students, were at the fire’s point of origin the night before it started and had lit a bonfire. Brown said an attempt had been made to put the fire out, but the heat and aridity of the day, as well as sundowner winds, whipped the smoldering embers into a wildfire.

“There is evidence that a campfire occurred at the Tea Garden between midnight and 4 a.m. (the morning of Nov. 13),” District Attorney Christie Stanley said in announcing that the 10 would not face criminal charges in the case. “However, the existing evidence does not establish proof beyond a reasonable doubt that this campfire in fact caused the Tea Fire.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 