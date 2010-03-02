Goleta Municipal Code Now Available Online

The city of Goleta’s Municipal Code — the consolidated ordinances of the city — is now available online through the city Web site.

The code can be accessed at www.cityofgoleta.org, and then click on the navigation link titled “Municipal Code,” which appears in the top righthand corner of the city’s homepage.

The online version of the code contains an easy to use Table of Contents to aid users in finding the code sections they seek. The code also contains a search function, a statutory reference feature and Code Alert — a notification service that alerts users to recently passed ordinances not yet in the code.

“Making the city’s Municipal Code available online is part of the City Council’s continued commitment to support technology improvements which enhance communication with the public,” Mayor Eric Onnen said. “Now our residents and those doing business in Goleta can research information about the city’s codes at their convenience, 24 hours a day.”

The city of Goleta contracted with Quality Code Publishing for creation of the online code.

“It’s really exciting to have the code online,” city clerk Deborah Constantino said. “It is an easy to use resource for the public and staff.”

— Michelle Greene is the administrative services director for the city of Goleta.