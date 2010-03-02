Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 

Homeless, Veterans Focus of Sunday H1N1 Clinic

Vaccines and a meal will be provided at the Santa Barbara Veterans Hall

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | March 2, 2010 | 2:47 p.m.

Santa Barbara’s homeless and veterans are the focus of an upcoming H1N1 clinic at the Santa Barbara Veterans Hall, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The clinic will take place during a regular Sunday meal for Santa Barbara’s homeless provided by the Organic Soup Kitchen.

The event highlights growing partnerships among public and private agencies within the medical and health-care community to provide care to Santa Barbara’s homeless and at-risk populations.

American Indian Health Services, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, Doctors Without Walls-Santa Barbara Street Medicine and the Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corps are sponsoring this clinic. Volunteer medical staff from Doctors Without Walls-Santa Barbara Street Medicine and the Medical Reserve Corps will be administering the vaccinations.

The homeless population is often hard to reach through traditional avenues. Organizers believe that reaching out to the population directly through established relationships with the homeless community will be effective in accomplishing their vaccination goals.

While new cases of H1N1 are occurring less frequently as the traditional flu season wraps up, health officials continue to promote vaccination because a resurgence of the virus could occur this spring and because the H1N1 strain is likely to surface again in the coming flu season.

The homeless and veterans are targeted in this outreach effort, but all residents older than 6 months are welcome to receive a free H1N1 flu vaccination.

Click here for more information about other alternative sites to receive free H1N1 flu vaccinations in Santa Barbara County.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 