Macfadyen Joins New Media Discussion on ‘Real Talk’

Watch the show on Noozhawk before it airs next week on Channel 21

Noozhawk founder and publisher Bill Macfadyen was a recent guest on Real Talk, the Santa Barbara Channels talk show hosted by veteran journalist Jerry Roberts.

Macfadyen and fellow panelists Ron Rice, the Arthur N. Rupe professor and co-director of UCSB’s Carsey-Wolf Center for Film, Television and New Media, and Santa Barbara Channels executive director Keri Stokstad tackled Santa Barbara’s New Media revolution. Among the angles they covered were how local news Web sites, TV and blogs have influenced information-sharing on the South Coast, whether there’s a profitable business model for New Media, and the advantages — and pitfalls — of broader access.

“Real Talk: What the New Media Revolution Means to Our Community” will premiere on cable Channel 21 at 8:30 p.m. Monday and will air throughout March. Produced by Santa Barbara Channels, Real Talk airs on Channel 21 at noon and 8:30 p.m. Mondays, at 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesdays, at noon and 8:30 p.m. Fridays, at 7 p.m. Saturdays and 7 p.m. Sundays.

Click the video below to watch the episode on Noozhawk.

Real Talk: A Santa Barbara Forum - New Media Revolution from The Santa Barbara Channels on Vimeo.

