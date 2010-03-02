Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:44 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Review: Local Actors Add Hometown Feel to ‘Our Town’

Santa Barbara Theatre's production boasts solid performances all around

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributor | updated logo | March 2, 2010 | 8:40 p.m.

Not only did the Santa Barbara Theatre bring together a wonderful cast of local actors for its production of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town at the Lobero Theatre, but Director John Blondell showed us what they can do.

Working with a few of his regular Lit Moon Theatre Company actors and many more, Blondell helped them bring out a depth in each of their characters that showed texture and richness.

A weak actor in the role of Stage Manager — the cornerstone of the play — could have put the whole production on shaky ground, but Irwin Appel was a solid, comforting presence as both tour guide and commentator on the dynamics of the small New England town of Grover’s Corners at the opening of the 20th century.

Stan Hoffman, of Lit Moon, and E. Bonnie Lewis as Dr. and Mrs. Gibbs conveyed the propriety of the times, but with an undercurrent of warmth and humanity. Their son, George, played by Mitchell McLean Thomas, seemed tentative at times, but often found his footing and brought great heart to the role.

Brian Harwell and Laurel Lyle were Mr. & Mrs. Webb, parents of George’s love interest, Emily. Lyle gave a subtle and layered performance, with the loving mother always threatening to shine through the façade of dutiful wife and housekeeper. Harwell especially brought out the compassion of Mr. Webb, so often buckled under his professional demeanor, in a scene with George on the morning of his wedding day.

Article Image
George and Emily at the soda fountain. (David Bazemore photo)

Sarah Dammann Thomas, as Emily, showed glimmers of the insecurity in her character, though most of the time Emily was quite sure of herself. By the third act, when she is taking her place in the cemetery, Emily has grown up and experienced pain and love and loss, and Thomas reflected this maturity well.

To be commended are Gavin Gaitan, for his tight delivery of newspapers and lines, and Anna Joy Lieberman, as Mrs. Soames. Her verging-on-hysterical commentary at George and Emily’s wedding was one of the high points of the show.

Anthony Kortick was comical as Professor Willard, eager to regale the audience with little-known facts about the geology and prehistory of the region. James Connolly, regular musician and performer with Lit Moon, took an interesting turn as the drunken choir director. His late-night shambling run-in with two other men of the town was not played for laughs but for aching empathy.

Our Town continues this weekend, at 8 p.m. Friday, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. With three acts and two intermissions, it did make for a long, leisurely evening at the theater. But last Friday night, it didn’t fail to keep the nearly full house engaged and enjoying their time in Grover’s Corners.

Maybe it’s not so different from our town as we think. Squinting just a little, I could almost make out the Mission in the distance.

— Justine Sutton of Santa Barbara is a freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 