San Marcos Vocalists Host Broadway Musical Marathon

The students plan to perform 150 tunes Friday in a fundraiser for the music program

On Friday, the talented students who make up the San Marcos High School Vocal Music Department, under the direction of Carolyn Teraoka-Brady, will attempt to perform 150 Broadway tunes in a concert to benefit their esteemed program.

From 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., audience members are welcomed to come and go from the free concert. The public is encouraged to pledge a certain amount of money per song.

Those who would like to support the vocalists but are unable to attend the concert are encouraged to send in a pledge or donation.

The funds raised from the event will help the students from all five choirs at the high school pay for upcoming trips to music festivals in Southern California, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and Seattle.

“Because we hold ourselves to an excellent performance and behavior standard, we feel privileged to represent San Marcos High School and Santa Barbara wherever we go,” said junior Jacob Elliott, president of the San Marcos Madrigal Singers.

As budget cuts take their toll on schools’ fine arts programs, students are fighting back with determination and passion — but they can’t do it alone. To save these programs, such as the vocal music department at San Marcos, they need support from the community.

As the San Marcos High School auditorium overflows with musical talent for eight hours on Friday, the vocalists ask that everyone consider the importance of arts in schools and support the students as they pursue musical endeavors.

For more information about the event or how to help, call the San Marcos High School Vocal Music Department at 805.967.4581 x357.

— Christina Favuzzi is a student at San Marcos High School.