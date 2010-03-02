Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 12:39 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos Vocalists Host Broadway Musical Marathon

The students plan to perform 150 tunes Friday in a fundraiser for the music program

By Christina Favuzzi | March 2, 2010 | 3:00 p.m.

On Friday, the talented students who make up the San Marcos High School Vocal Music Department, under the direction of Carolyn Teraoka-Brady, will attempt to perform 150 Broadway tunes in a concert to benefit their esteemed program.

From 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., audience members are welcomed to come and go from the free concert. The public is encouraged to pledge a certain amount of money per song.

Those who would like to support the vocalists but are unable to attend the concert are encouraged to send in a pledge or donation.

The funds raised from the event will help the students from all five choirs at the high school pay for upcoming trips to music festivals in Southern California, Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo and Seattle.

“Because we hold ourselves to an excellent performance and behavior standard, we feel privileged to represent San Marcos High School and Santa Barbara wherever we go,” said junior Jacob Elliott, president of the San Marcos Madrigal Singers.

As budget cuts take their toll on schools’ fine arts programs, students are fighting back with determination and passion — but they can’t do it alone. To save these programs, such as the vocal music department at San Marcos, they need support from the community.

As the San Marcos High School auditorium overflows with musical talent for eight hours on Friday, the vocalists ask that everyone consider the importance of arts in schools and support the students as they pursue musical endeavors.

For more information about the event or how to help, call the San Marcos High School Vocal Music Department at 805.967.4581 x357.

— Christina Favuzzi is a student at San Marcos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 