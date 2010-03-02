Santa Barbara Bank & Trust Celebrates 50 Years

The community bank has grown from its first building on East Carrillo Street to more than 30 branches

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, the largest regional community bank in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, will mark its 50th anniversary on March 18.

With dedicated and experienced professionals, the bank is continually committed to enhancing the economic vitality of the communities served by offering the financial solutions of a large bank with the personal service, responsiveness and familiarity of a local community bank.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust was founded in 1960 by Louis Lancaster, Reuben Irvin and Ralph Raddue, who established the first branch at 20 E. Carrillo St., now the Main Branch of the bank.

Over the years, SBBT grew to become the largest independently owned bank serving the communities along California’s beautiful Central Coast. Today, the bank has 30 branches in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and is a major division of the holding company, Pacific Capital Bancorp.

“We are proud and excited to celebrate 50 years of doing business in Santa Barbara, and we continue to look forward to being your bank of choice in this community,” said George Leis, president and CEO. “We especially want to thank our team of dedicated and hardworking employees, our shareholders and directors, and of course our loyal friends and partners who have all contributed to our success over the years.”

— Deborah Whiteley is an executive vice president and director of investor relations for Pacific Capital Bancorp.