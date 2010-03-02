Santa Barbara to Consider Spay-and-Neuter Ordinance

The council plans to use the county's law as a starting point in addressing the problem of unwanted pets

The city of Santa Barbara will consider a spay-and-neuter ordinance in future Ordinance Committee discussions amid an increasing problem of unwanted pets in the county.

With the committee’s already-packed schedule to address medical marijuana dispensaries and upcoming issues of the budget and Plan Santa Barbara, the spay-and-neuter ordinance most likely won’t be on the calendar for a few months.

Santa Barbara contributes about 44 percent of unwanted pets in county shelters, yet it has no ordinance of its own — which prompted Councilmen Grant House and Bendy White to bring the matter to the City Council.

Going forward, White said, the city should do its fair share.

Last November, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance making it mandatory for pet owners to spay or neuter their cats and dogs, unless they’re exempted by their veterinarians.

The ordinance became effective in January for those who live in unincorporated areas, and those who buy unaltered animal licenses — who are exempted from spaying or neutering their pets — are faced with a $10 fee. There is a $250 fine for unlicensed, unaltered pets after a six-month grace period.

Evidence and argument from both sides was presented at Tuesday’s meeting, and although everyone said they wanted to solve the problem of pet overpopulation, the means are under heavy debate.

Veterinarians, animal groups and pet owners spoke for and against the idea of an ordinance. Empirical evidence is inconsistent, as jurisdictions have had different results with similar ordinances.

Pro-ordinance speakers said forcing responsibility onto the city for its share of a county problem and onto pet owners would help decrease overpopulation and euthanasia rates.

Anti-ordinance speakers said additional fines and fees would only add to the problem. Some questioned the city’s ability to enforce the ordinance, even if adopted, and were concerned with the amount of discretion given to veterinarians by the county ordinance.

Councilmen Dale Francisco and Frank Hotchkiss were particularly concerned about the city merely implementing the county’s ordinance, and pushed for a larger discussion of the topic.

“Dueling statistics” and the council’s lack of specific subject knowledge require a broader, longer discussion than a mere adoption, Francisco said.

The council unanimously passed a motion to have a discussion addressing many the concerns — including enforcement, the inclusion of cats, fees and fines, veterinarian discretion and age of the animals when required to be fixed — while using the county’s ordinance as a starting point, but by no means a guaranteed ending point.

