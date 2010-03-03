Saturday, March 31 , 2018, 11:58 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Trinity Episcopal Church Seeking Youth Ministries Coordinator

Part-time position will work with youth and adult volunteers

By Rev. Joanna Hollis | March 3, 2010 | 1:00 p.m.

Trinity Episcopal Church, a progressive Christian church, is looking for a part-time Youth Ministries Coordinator (YMC) who would begin work in April or May. The YMC will report to the associate rector and will develop and lead programming for youth (middle and high school age) at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St.

The YMC will recruit and train adult volunteers to work with youth groups, plan age-appropriate activities that foster individual faith development, attend and plan meetings in preparation for these activities, and communicate to congregation and parents about these activities. A qualified candidate for this position will have strong written and oral communication skills; good time management and organizational skills; training in youth and family ministry education, or similar field; and/or significant experience in youth ministry. He/she will be able to work in a team-oriented environment with staff and volunteers, but must also be able to work independently with minimal supervision.

The position is a part-time, 10-month-per-year contract position and, while compensation is based upon a projected four hours per week, the actual number of hours required during any given week will be those needed to fulfill the responsibilities of the position. The expected salary is approximately $400 per month ($25 per hour).

A completed application will include 1) a cover letter outlining your qualifications and the reasons for your interest in this position, 2) a resume, and 3) names and contact information for at least three references. Applications are being accepted through March 31.

For a more detailed job description, to ask questions regarding this position or to apply for this position, contact the Rev. Joanna Hollis, Trinity associate rector, at 805.965.7419 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— The Rev. Joanna Hollis is associate rector at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St.

 
