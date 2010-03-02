Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Names Co-Chairs for Mother’s Day Luncheon

Pamela Bouer and Monica Petersen have years of experience in planning the annual event

Pamela Bouer and Monica Petersen have been named co-chairs for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s “Mother’s Day Luncheon: Honoring and Remembering Our Mothers,” announced Tamara Skov, executive director of the VNHC Foundation.

The ninth annual Mother’s Day Luncheon will be at 11 a.m. May 7 at the Coral Casino in Montecito. In keeping with the nonprofit’s tradition, one family will honor a living mother and another family will remember a mother who passed away.

As co-chair, Bouer brings several years of Mother’s Day Luncheon Committee experience with her. She chaired the event for the past two years and also has chaired the silent auction, known as one of the best in the area.

Bouer also volunteers with the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation in Los Angeles, the Santa Barbara Historical Homes Tour, Winemasters for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Race to Erase MS.

This is Petersen’s fifth year with the event, having served on the silent auction committee in the past and co-chairing with Bouer last year.

She is an attorney who practiced law in Santa Fe, N.M., before moving to Santa Barbara in 2003 and continues to work part time in that field. Additionally, Petersen is on the board of directors for the Montecito Association, serving as secretary and as a member of the land-use committee. Petersen also volunteers as a mediator for Conflict Solutions Center.

At this year’s luncheon, Regina Venegas will be honored by her daughter, Judy Murphy, and her son, Lew Venegas. Chris Toomey will be the remembrance speaker.

Founded in 1908, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has been a community leader in providing home health, hospice and related services to promote the well-being of all, including those unable to pay.

For information about the luncheon, call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.