Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:04 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Capps Says House Budget Bad for California’s Security

Spending bill would cut funding for key grant programs and border security

By Ashley Schapitl for Rep. Lois Capps | March 2, 2011 | 12:30 p.m.

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Wednesday that the seven-month spending bill passed by the House of Representatives last month, which she voted against, would weaken California’s security by reducing funding for critical security grant programs.

These programs, including the State Homeland Security Program, the Port Security Grant Program and the Transit Security Grant Program, have provided substantial resources to California, specifically Ventura County. In addition, reduced funding for border security contained in the legislation could mean the loss of nearly 900 Border Patrol agents.

“These cuts to homeland security programs would be very damaging to the Central Coast,” Capps said. “It is important that our ports and major transit systems, like Port Hueneme and Metrolink, have the resources they need to protect our communities and ensure important economic hubs can operate safely and efficiently. I’m also very concerned about the bill’s provisions that would reduce the number of Border Patrol agents. While there is a lot of debate about various elements of comprehensive immigration reform, I thought we all agreed that we need to make sure our borders are secure, and that won’t happen by reducing the number of Border Patrol agents.”

Port Security Grant Program: The Oxnard Harbor District was awarded nearly $1.2 million to secure Port Hueneme in fiscal year 2010. Under the spending plan passed by the House, the Oxnard Harbor District would receive only $385,863 for port security, nearly a $780,000 reduction.

Transit Security Grant Program: Southern California’s Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink) was awarded about $2.6 million to secure its rail system. Under the spending plan passed by the House, Metrolink would receive only $776,000, more than a $1.8 million reduction.

State Homeland Security Grant Program: California was awarded nearly $107.5 million in fiscal year 2010. Under the spending plan passed by the House, California would receive about $94.5 million, a $13 million reduction.

— Ashley Schapitl is press secretary for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 