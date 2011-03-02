Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:02 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Cate School’s Mock Trial Team Advances to Semifinals

Four teams will compete Saturday for the county title

By Don Orth for Cate School | March 2, 2011 | 12:54 p.m.

After a nearly 12-hour day and four trials, the Cate School mock trial team has fought its way into the semifinals.

Eight teams entered the preliminaries, and Cate and the three other teams — Santa Ynez, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos high schools — left standing will compete Saturday for the county title.

In addition, three Cate students were singled out for special recognition.

Out of the 80 attorneys competing, senior Addison Mayfield won “Best Prosecution Attorney” (one of three such awards), and senior Brennan Cusak won “Best Defense Attorney” (one of three such awards). Out of the 64 witnesses, junior Scott Sinclair won “Best Witness” (one of eight such awards).

— Don Orth is the communications director for Cate School.

