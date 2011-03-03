Camino Real Plan Goes Before Goleta Planning Commission

The Goleta Planning Commission on Monday recommended approval of amendments to the Camino Real Specific Plan. Should the Goleta City Council accept the Planning Commission’s recommendation, the would-be Camino Real Hotel planned in that area would increase from 99 to 106 rooms.

The Camino Real Specific Plan covers the Camino Real Marketplace in western Goleta. The plan was approved before Goleta cityhood and contains a plan specifically for a hotel on the property’s southwest corner, at Storke and Phelps roads. Originally a 115-room hotel, the extension of the runway overrun zone at the nearby municipal airport changed the overfly zone and resulted in the reduction of the hotel rooms down to 50. In 2009, the number was bumped up to 99 rooms in a roughly 74,000-square-foot, two-story hotel.

Kim Schizas, a representative for Wynmark Co., the development company behind the Camino Real Marketplace, said plans were for a boutique hotel, one that would appeal to a different sort of customer, as two other hotels — Rincon Palms at the corner of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue, and an extended-stay Marriott — were geared toward business customers.

“The world’s changed quite a bit in two years,” Schizas said, adding that the bigger need is to accommodate business travelers as well as UCSB visitors, including lecturers and students’ families, hence the request for an increase in room count.

The planning commissioners agreed with staff’s assertions that the increase in density was not significant enough to warrant much concern, and though commission vice chairman Jonny Wallis expressed her hope that the new configuration of rooms would not result in a bigger building or a larger footprint, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the amendment.

Should all go smoothly for the developer, according to Schizas, construction could begin as soon as this fall.

Also on Monday, the commission recommended approval of its General Plan annual report to be submitted to the state. The report outlines goals the city has had for its development, and the progress that has been made.

Since the adoption of the city’s General Plan in 2006, a multitude of amendments to the development blueprint were made, initiated by developers and by the city itself as it struggled to define rules for land use in the new city.

Steve Chase, director of Planning and Environmental Services, said now is the time to “round out” neighborhoods and find compatible uses for the remaining vacant land in the city’s inventory. Along the way, the city has managed to accomplish in the past year quite a few of the goals it has set for itself with regard to its General Plan, including adopting a Sphere of Influence, a mulithazard emergency response plan and compliance with the international fire code.

Still in the works are things such as a zoning code and traffic mitigation agreements, as well as efforts toward special-needs housing and affordable housing — things that, according to planning staff, may lose steam if Gov. Jerry Brown succeeds with his proposal to do away with redevelopment agencies, such as Goleta’s.

“With the legislation that is on the table right now, not only this community, but other communities across California, have the potential to lose locally derived tax dollars for local development projects, rehabilitation projects and affordable housing projects,” Chase said.

Also pending is the certification of Goleta’s Housing Element, which has not yet been certified by the state despite various attempts by the city. The document, according to planner Anne Wells, has been sent to the Department of Housing and Community Development, where it is being evaluated.

Tuesday was brought a busy evening for Goleta officials, who met to discuss a potential social host ordinance and policies with regard to Channel 19, which in Goleta is the city’s public access channel.

For the moment, the City Council elected not to pursue a social host ordinance, which is a measure meant to prevent adults from serving alcohol to minors at parties and gatherings. The problem, according to the majority, has not been shown to be significant enough to merit the time and attention staff has to spend on its various projects.

Also, those who view city meetings on Channel 19 may see some changes in the near future, as the city refines its policies with regard to the things that can be shown on that channel. According to staff, other agencies have been requesting time on the city’s channel, and on Tuesday, a lengthy discussion took place over how to word the rules regarding broadcasts by entities other than the city, including local nonprofits and candidates for various offices.

The staff plans to bring back the item back up at a future date.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Sonia Fernandez