Friday, April 27 , 2018, 11:01 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Humorist Izzi Tooinsky to Emcee Santa Barbara Jewish Festival

May 15 event at Oak Park will feature a full lineup of entertainment and more

By Suzy Kaufer for the Santa Barbara Jewish Festival | March 2, 2011 | 1:16 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Jewish Festival is pleased to welcome award-winning and world-renowned juggler, storyteller and comedian Izzi Tooinsky as the 2011 master of ceremonies for the May 15 event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Oak Park.

Musical entertainment includes the Los Angeles-based Kol Sephardic Choir, bringing a rare musical offering of Sephardic Romanceros sung in the ancient tongue of Ladino, the Judeo-Spanish style whose songs reach back to 15th-century Spain. They will also be sharing their liturgical/religious songs sung in Hebrew with Sephardic melodies.

Other entertainment will include Cantor Mark Childs with the Congregation B’nai B’rith Temple Band and the Shir Chadash Adult Choir and Youth Choir (including a Debbie Friedman musical tribute). The Ventura Klezmer Band will perform European Klezmer music such as freylekhs and horas, as well as music from the golden age of Yiddish theater and film. The Jewish folk/soul collective called Mikey Pauker & The Tribe, featuring Leah Shafritz, will perform their single “Sim Shalom,” which just won the New Ruach NFTY music competition. And the UCSB Middle East Ensemble will perform a set of Jewish music from Yemen, Greece, Egypt, Lebanon, Turkey, Moorish Spain and beyond.

A second “Mishpohcha” Stage will be co-hosted by Weezy Palanker, creator of the JCC’s popular “Comedy Club for Teens” and by 14-year-old local comedian Aaron Linker.

The Santa Barbara Jewish Festival will feature the Bubbie & Zadie Talent Show; a Birthright Israel Expo by UCSB’s Hillel students; an art, essay and poetry contest on “What’s Jewcy about being Jewish”; a “Community Blessing of Our Children” ceremony with Rabbi Arthur Gross-Schaefer; and a pre-schooler costume parade. Meditation and movement to “Embody the Divine,” guided by Rabbi Alyson Solomon, also will be highlighted.

Everyone will have an opportunity to have their picture taken at “The Western Wall” by Santa Barbara Chabad, and of course, enjoy great Jewish and other foods, arts and crafts vendors, Israeli dancing and kids’ activities. A Book Sale and Silent Auction will round out the festivities.

A special 63rd Israel Independence Day Commemoration Ceremony will include locally elected officials and formal representation from the Israeli Consulate’s office in Los Angeles.

The event is free and open to the public, and is sponsored by the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.

— Suzy Kaufer is a coordinator of the Santa Barbara Jewish Festival.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 