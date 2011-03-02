Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:49 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

No Service Disruptions Expected as MTD, Union Continue Negotiations

Bus drivers won't strike for now with mediation scheduled to resume next week

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 2, 2011 | 9:15 p.m.

Negotiations between the Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District and a bargaining unit representing bus drivers will continue next week, but in the meantime, buses will continue to run as normal.

Negotiations continued Tuesday, and an additional mediation session has been scheduled for the week of March 7.

“There will be no service disruptions at this time,” according to an MTD new release.

The agency issued a statement last month that said while the benefit package for active employees is unchanged, the retirement age of employees must be raised as a cost-saving measure. It is asking that the full retirement health benefits begin at age 65, instead of 62 as is currently required.

“Asking employees to wait for this retirement benefit is very reasonable given the financial condition of the district and the current state of the economy,” the statement read, and that it has successfully completed negotiations with supervisors of the same union for the same offer.

Teamsters Local 186 represents more than 150 drivers, service workers and supervisors for the Santa Barbara MTD, and Bill Elder is CEO of the group.

Negotiations have been going on for about a year, he told Noozhawk in January, adding that there were about 100 proposals, from both sides, that now have been whittled down. Elder said workers must work 20 years before they can qualify for the benefit, and said the group is also taking issue with the amount of out-of-pocket health costs the members are required to pay.

“We’re going into the negotiations with an open mind,” he told Noozhawk. “We’re hopeful we can reach a resolution, but at this point we haven’t heard a plan that will work for our members.”

For updates on service, MTD urges bus riders to monitor its Web site and Facebook and Twitter pages.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 