Raytheon Lays Off 46 Employees at Goleta Facility

Raytheon has laid off 46 of its 650 employees at its Vision Systems facility in Goleta, company spokesman Ron Colman told Noozhawk on Wednesday morning.

Raytheon is the fifth-largest military contractor in the world, and its Goleta facility develops and produces electronic warfare system solutions for strategic and tactical aircraft, helicopters and surface ships for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and their international counterparts, according to the company’s Web site. Raytheon’s Vision Systems facility manufacturers infrared detector products.

“There’s a changing program mix there, with fewer production type programs and more development type programs,” Colman said. “The associated staffing has changed.”

Raytheon laid off employees with its Providence, R.I., facility on Monday. The company’s headquarters are in Waltham, Mass.

