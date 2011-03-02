Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:59 am | Partly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Raytheon Lays Off 46 Employees at Goleta Facility

Company spokesman says changing operations led to the staffing cuts

By Taylor Orr, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | March 2, 2011 | 3:10 p.m.

Raytheon has laid off 46 of its 650 employees at its Vision Systems facility in Goleta, company spokesman Ron Colman told Noozhawk on Wednesday morning.

Raytheon is the fifth-largest military contractor in the world, and its Goleta facility develops and produces electronic warfare system solutions for strategic and tactical aircraft, helicopters and surface ships for the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and their international counterparts, according to the company’s Web site. Raytheon’s Vision Systems facility manufacturers infrared detector products.

“There’s a changing program mix there, with fewer production type programs and more development type programs,” Colman said. “The associated staffing has changed.”

Raytheon laid off employees with its Providence, R.I., facility on Monday. The company’s headquarters are in Waltham, Mass.

Noozhawk business writer Taylor Orr can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkBiz, @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 