Stratus Media Group to Take the Lead for Mille Miglia North American Tribute

Stratus Media Group Inc., a live entertainment company based in Santa Barbara, has announced that it will bring the Mille Miglia, the historic and world-renowned automotive driving event, to North America on Aug. 14-17.

The Mille Miglia North American Tribute will be held in advance of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and historic automotive weekend, which draws thousands of spectators and automobile aficionados in addition to hundreds of private collectors.

SMDI will produce the 1,000-mile experience in the spirit of the original Mille Miglia in Italy, on a picturesque California coast route running through the remarkable landscapes of Carmel, Santa Barbara and Napa Valley, concluding in Monterey.

Hospitality stops and Sponsor Villages set up along the route will provide opportunities for spectators to speak with crews, compare models and imagine driving in these fantastic cars. The driving experience, intertwined with VIP events, hospitality, sponsorship opportunities and other engagements, will leave a lasting impression for all involved.

Entry fees begin at $8,000 per vehicle. The MMNAT is expected to receive more than 15,000 applications, but will accept only 300 vehicles, nationally and internationally manufactured between 1927 and 1957, meeting the elite standards set by MMNAT.

“We are honored to have been exclusively selected to produce, manage and market this unique sporting adventure, celebrating the greatest vintage cars ever built,” said Paul Feller, CEO and chairman of Stratus Media Group Inc. “Bringing this historic 82-year-old event to North America provides an extraordinary worldwide promotional and marketing platform that integrates with our luxury auto shows. Just as drivers discover Italy through the Italian Mille Miglia, they will explore North America’s California coastline and wine country like never before in this Mille Miglia North American Tribute. Sponsorship negotiations with U.S. and present Italian Mille Miglia sponsors have begun. In conjunction with the Tribute, SMDI will produce a nationally televised Mille Miglia series.”

Click here for more information.

— Stephanie Cirigliano is a public relations and marketing coordinator for Stratus Media Group.